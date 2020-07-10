New York, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Laboratory Balances and Scales Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443596/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Pharma & Biotech, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.9% CAGR to reach US$471.9 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Academia segment is readjusted to a revised 1.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21.7% share of the global Laboratory Balances and Scales market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Laboratory Balances and Scales market in the U.S. is estimated at US$319.7 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.04% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$279 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.5% and 1.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$279 Million by the year 2027.
Food Segment Corners a 6% Share in 2020
In the global Food segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$53.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$65 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$190 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 172-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Balances and Scales: Essential Equipment for Accurate &
Reliable Lab Operations
Recent Market Activity
Bright Prospects Ahead for Laboratory Balances and Scales Market
Developed Regions: Primary Consumers of Laboratory Balances and
Scales
Fast Paced Growth on the Cards in Developing Regions
Key Factors Influencing Demand for Laboratory Technologies in
Developing Regions
A Growing Biotech Sector
Rising Healthcare Awareness
Increased Access to Healthcare
Proliferation of Medical Tourism
Global Competitor Market Shares
Laboratory Balances and Scales Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
A&D Company Ltd. (Japan)
Adam Equipment Co. Ltd. (UK)
Bonso Electronics International, Inc. (Hong Kong)
Contech Instruments Ltd. (India)
Gram Precision S.L (Spain)
Kern & Sohn GmbH (Germany)
Mettler Toledo International, Inc. (USA)
OHAUS Corporation (USA)
Panomex, Inc. (India)
RADWAG Balances and Scales (Poland)
Sartorius AG (Germany)
Scientech, Inc. (USA)
Setra Systems Inc. (USA)
Shimadzu UK Ltd. (UK)
Pharmaceutical Industry: Largest End-User of Lab Balances & Scales
Increased Spending in Pharmaceutical R&D Sector - Opportunity
for Lab Balances & Scales Market
Analytical Balance - A Vital Cog in Pharmaceutical Lab Operations
Pharmaceutical Compounding - High Significance of Precision Lab
Balances
Revised Weighing Guidelines Aim at Reducing Unwarranted Testing
Food Industry: Rising Significance of Lab Balances for
Regulatory Compliance & Food Safety
Forensic Laboratories - An Emerging & Promising Application
Market for Lab Balances
Chemistry Labs Rely on Balances and Scales for Efficient
Operations
Balances and Scales Remain Highly Relevant in Cosmetic Labs
Reliability, Durability & Precision - Key Factors Considered in
Purchasing Decisions of Customers
Technological Advancements Causing Surge in Replacement Demand
Sales of New and Improved Models on Northbound Trajectory
Regular Maintenance & Calibration: Keys to an Effective Lab
Balance
Calibration: An Often Overlooked but Vital Necessity
Uptrend in Academic Research Sector to Foster Demand for
Laboratory Balances and Scales
High Significance of Lab Balances & Scales in Food Safety Testing
Software-Enabled Balances and Scales: High in Demand
