2 Number of Bills in Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 30.7 Number of Bills in Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) market in the U.S. is estimated at 5.4 Number of Bills in Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.58% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 5.4 Number of Bills in Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.3% and 6.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 5.4 Number of Bills in Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 140-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ACI Worldwide

Bottomline Technologies Inc.

Communications Data Group Inc.

CSG Systems International Inc.

CyberSource Corporation

eBillingHub

ebpSource Limited

Enterprise jBilling Software Ltd.

FIS

Fiserv Inc.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc.®

Jopari Solutions Inc.

Pagero AB

PayPal Inc.

SIX Payment Services Ltd.

Sorriso Technologies Inc.

Striata







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Electronic Bill Presentment & Payment: Strongly Founded on Next

Generation Internet Economy

Recent Market Activity

Market Overview

Key Benefits of EBPP Driving Adoption Worldwide

EBPP Models

Market Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Competitor

Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Noteworthy Market Trends, Drivers & Challenges

Outsourced EBPP Services Gain in Popularity

Political Focus on Exerting Strong Fiscal Controls to Curb Tax

Evasion & Fraud Drives the Emergence of Latin America as the

World’s Largest Market for E-Billing

The Rise of Customer Self-Service Tilts EBPP Technologies into

the Mass Adoption Stage

Intuitive Design of Electronic Bills: Vital to the Success of

Bill Presentment

SMS Bill Presentment Soars in Popularity

ATMs Emerge as a Medium of Electronic Payment

SMBs: An Emerging & Lucrative Customer Cluster for EBPP

Improving Reconciling, Billing and Payment functions of

Business through EBPP

Mobile Platform Presents a Positive Outlook for Adoption of

Electronic Billing

Convergence of Billing with Customer Analytics Opens a New

Window of Opportunity

Launch of e-Bill Adoption Campaigns to Benefit Market Growth

The Significance of EBPP Platforms for Making Utility Payments

Growing Importance of Customer Experience Leads CSPs to Turn

Towards EBPP Solutions

Key Macro Forces Driving Market Growth

Global Efforts to Go Cashless Confers Policy Led Stability to

the Growth of Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment

Solutions

Rapid Growth in eCommerce and mCommerce Spurs Consumer Appetite

for Electronic Payment

Rapid Mobile Broadband Penetration Provides the Platform for

Future Growth

Developments in Internet Security: A Prerequisite for Growth of

e-Billing & Payment Market

Increasing Use of Internet-Enabled Smartphones Encourages Bill

Payment through Mobile Phones

Developments in Mobile Wallet & Payment Apps to Richly Support

Growth of Electronic Payments

Growing Focus on Environmental Sustainability to Benefit EBPP

Challenges Impeding Wider Adoption of EBPP

Underdeveloped Internet Infrastructure in Developing Markets

Bandwidth Limitations Limit EBPP Potential

Inherent limitations of SMS System: A Cause of Concern

Lack of Common Standards

Key Considerations for Successful Implementation of EBPP

EBPP: Not a Complete Replacement for Paper



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Global

Market Estimates and Forecasts in Number of Bills in Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in Number of Bills in Million by

Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market

Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 4: United States Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment

(EBPP) Market Estimates and Projections in Number of Bills in

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market

in the United States: A Historic Review in Number of Bills in

Million for 2012-2019



CANADA

Table 6: Canadian Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment

(EBPP) Market Estimates and Forecasts in Number of Bills in

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 7: Canadian Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment

(EBPP) Historic Market Review in Number of Bills in Million:

2012-2019



JAPAN

Table 8: Japanese Market for Electronic Bill Presentment and

Payment (EBPP): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

Number of Bills in Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 9: Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market

in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in Number of Bills in Million

for the Period 2012-2019



CHINA

Table 10: Chinese Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment

(EBPP) Market Growth Prospects in Number of Bills in Million

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 11: Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP)

Historic Market Analysis in China in Number of Bills in

Million: 2012-2019



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 12: European Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment

(EBPP) Market Demand Scenario in Number of Bills in Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 13: Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market

in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in Number of Bills in

Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 14: European Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment

(EBPP) Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



FRANCE

Table 15: Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market

in France: Estimates and Projections in Number of Bills in

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 16: French Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP)

Historic Market Scenario in Number of Bills in Million:

2012-2019



GERMANY

Table 17: Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market

in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Number

of Bills in Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 18: German Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP)

Historic Market Analysis in Number of Bills in Million:

2012-2019



ITALY

Table 19: Italian Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment

(EBPP) Market Growth Prospects in Number of Bills in Million

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP)

Historic Market Analysis in Italy in Number of Bills in

Million: 2012-2019



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Electronic Bill Presentment

and Payment (EBPP): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

Number of Bills in Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 22: Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market

in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in Number of

Bills in Million for the Period 2012-2019



REST OF EUROPE

Table 23: Rest of Europe Electronic Bill Presentment and

Payment (EBPP) Market Estimates and Forecasts in Number of

Bills in Million: 2020-2027



Table 24: Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market

in Rest of Europe in Number of Bills in Million: A Historic

Review for the Period 2012-2019



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 25: Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market

in Asia-Pacific: Estimates and Projections in Number of Bills

in Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 26: Asia-Pacific Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment

(EBPP) Historic Market Scenario in Number of Bills in Million:

2012-2019



REST OF WORLD

Table 27: Rest of World Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment

(EBPP) Market Estimates and Forecasts in Number of Bills in

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 28: Rest of World Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment

(EBPP) Historic Market Review in Number of Bills in Million:

2012-2019



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 78

