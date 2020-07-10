New York, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443579/?utm_source=GNW
2 Number of Bills in Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 30.7 Number of Bills in Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) market in the U.S. is estimated at 5.4 Number of Bills in Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.58% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 5.4 Number of Bills in Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.3% and 6.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 5.4 Number of Bills in Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 140-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
ACI Worldwide (USA)
Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Communications Data Group, Inc. (USA)
CSG Systems International, Inc. (USA)
CyberSource Corporation (USA)
ebpSource Limited (UK)
eBillingHub (USA)
Enterprise jBilling Software Ltd. (Canada)
Fiserv, Inc. (USA)
FIS (USA)
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.® (USA)
Jopari Solutions, Inc. (USA)
MasterCard (USA)
Pagero AB (Sweden)
PayPal, Inc. (USA)
SIX Payment Services Ltd. (Switzerland)
Sorriso Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Striata (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Noteworthy Market Trends, Drivers & Challenges
Outsourced EBPP Services Gain in Popularity
Political Focus on Exerting Strong Fiscal Controls to Curb Tax
Evasion & Fraud Drives the Emergence of Latin America as the
World’s Largest Market for E-Billing
The Rise of Customer Self-Service Tilts EBPP Technologies into
the Mass Adoption Stage
Intuitive Design of Electronic Bills: Vital to the Success of
Bill Presentment
SMS Bill Presentment Soars in Popularity
ATMs Emerge as a Medium of Electronic Payment
SMBs: An Emerging & Lucrative Customer Cluster for EBPP
Improving Reconciling, Billing and Payment functions of
Business through EBPP
Mobile Platform Presents a Positive Outlook for Adoption of
Electronic Billing
Convergence of Billing with Customer Analytics Opens a New
Window of Opportunity
Launch of e-Bill Adoption Campaigns to Benefit Market Growth
The Significance of EBPP Platforms for Making Utility Payments
Growing Importance of Customer Experience Leads CSPs to Turn
Towards EBPP Solutions
Key Macro Forces Driving Market Growth
Global Efforts to Go Cashless Confers Policy Led Stability to
the Growth of Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment
Solutions
Rapid Growth in eCommerce and mCommerce Spurs Consumer Appetite
for Electronic Payment
Rapid Mobile Broadband Penetration Provides the Platform for
Future Growth
Developments in Internet Security: A Prerequisite for Growth of
e-Billing & Payment Market
Increasing Use of Internet-Enabled Smartphones Encourages Bill
Payment through Mobile Phones
Developments in Mobile Wallet & Payment Apps to Richly Support
Growth of Electronic Payments
Growing Focus on Environmental Sustainability to Benefit EBPP
Challenges Impeding Wider Adoption of EBPP
Underdeveloped Internet Infrastructure in Developing Markets
Bandwidth Limitations Limit EBPP Potential
Inherent limitations of SMS System: A Cause of Concern
Lack of Common Standards
Key Considerations for Successful Implementation of EBPP
EBPP: Not a Complete Replacement for Paper
