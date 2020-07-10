New York, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443578/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Bakery Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.5% CAGR to reach US$27.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Breakfast Cereals segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27% share of the global Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.98% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$12.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 2.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$12.1 Billion by the year 2027.



Snack Bars Segment Corners a 8.1% Share in 2020

In the global Snack Bars segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 591-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Allied Bakeries

Ardent Mills

Back to Nature Foods Company, LLC

BENEO GmbH

Britannia Industries Ltd.

Cargill, Inc.

Cereal Ingredients, Inc.

Creafill Fibers Corp.

Frank Roberts & Sons Ltd.

General Mills, Inc.

Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V.

Harry-Brot GmbH

Hodgson Mill, Inc.

Hovis Ltd.

International Fiber Corporation

Kellogg Company

La Brea Bakery

Lieken AG

MGP Ingredients, Inc.

Mondel?z International

Nestlé S.A.

Pepperidge Farm, Inc.

PepsiCo, Inc.

Warburtons, Ltd.

Watson, Inc.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods: Nutritious and Healthy Plant-

Based Diet with Disease Fighting Phytochemicals

Recent Market Activity

Select Whole Grain Trends in Recent Years

Sprouted Grains

Zesty Flavors

Lesser-known Grains

Need to Address the Diet Quality-Driven Global Food Crises:

Foundation for Market Growth

Global Nutritional Crisis

Key Factors Responsible for Deterioration in the Quality of

Human Diet

High-Quality Whole Grains and High-Fiber Diet:Current Need of

the Global Masses

Consumption of Whole Grains Touted to Lower Risk of Mortality

Myriad Health Benefits of Whole Grains and High Fiber Diet to

Drive Widespread Consumption

Fiber: The Out and Out Growth Driver

Weight Loss: The Most Fascinating Benefit

Whole Grains: Perfect Source of Vital Nutrients

Whole Grains: The Essential Diet in the Fight against Chronic

Diseases

Few of the Most Common Whole Grain Varieties & their Health

Benefits

Global Market Outlook

Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors

Developing Countries to Drive Current and Future Demand

Global Competitor Market Shares

Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



Growing Preference for Healthy, Organic & All-Natural Cereals

Drive Steady Demand for Whole Grain Cereals

Whole Grain, Protein, and Fiber Lead Healthy Cereals List

Organic and Whole Grain Based Cereals Witness Strong Market

Penetration

Cereal Manufacturers Join Health and Wellness Bandwagon,

Embrace Ancient Grains

Rising Consumption of Whole Grain Bread Worldwide Drives Strong

Growth for the Baked Foods Segment

Growing Prominence of Ancient Grains in Modern Diet Benefit

Market Expansion

Ancient Grain Quinoa Gains Widespread Popularity

Different Flavor Profiles of Ancient Grains Mandate Product

Developers to Make Necessary Processing Adjustments

Surging Popularity of Fiber-rich Food Products and Beverages

Lends Traction to Market Growth

Changing Consumer Needs Drive Demand for Whole Grain Nutrition

Bars

Innovative Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods: Spearheading Growth

Research Studies Underway to Establish Nutritional Benefits of Rye

Vaasan’s Low Sodium Initiative

Clean Room Technology for Producing Fresh Bread Free of

Preservatives

High Fibers Make Inroads into the Beverage Industry

Steady Launch of Innovative Formulations

Effectiveness in Preventing and Treating Multiple Health

Conditions Offer Enormous Growth Potential

Whole Grain Health Benefits

Health Benefits of Fiber

Fiber to Gain an Upper Hand over Protein,Signals Promising

Opportunities

Sales of High-Fiber Foods Gain Momentum

Regulatory Certifications and Dietary Guidelines Promote Market

Adoption

Whole Grain Stamp Formulation Improves Identification and

Acceptance

Whole Grain-Rich Criteria Defined

Corn Approved for New Whole Grain Applications

Gluten-Free Food Trend and Avoidance of Grain and Wheat Remains

Strong

Gluten-Free Food Trend to Create New Categories

Global Consumption of Wheat on a Decline

The Global Obesity Epidemic Spurs Demand for Whole Grain and

High Fiber Foods in Weight Management

Facts & Statistics on the Global Obesity Epidemic: Important

Opportunity Indicators

Blends Promote Whole Grain Consumption

Superior Attributes of Sprouted Whole Grains over Regular

Grains Drive Robust Demand

Whole Grains Counter Declining Pasta Sales

Dietary Guidance Provides Impetus to Whole Grain Food Products

Introductions

Alarming Levels of Diabetes Incidence Provide Opportunities for

Whole Grains in Effective Management of the Disease

Favorable Economic and Demographic Trends Strengthen Market

Prospects

Ballooning Global Population

Children?s Foods Offers Untapped Market Potential

Expanding Urban Population

Key Challenges Hampering Widespread Consumer Adoption

Limited Information

High Costs of Whole Grain Foods

Taste: A Critical Determinant

Formulation of Whole Grain Products: A Tough Task for

Manufacturers

Grains & Legumes Nutrition Council Launch Industry Code to

Combat Misleading Claims by Food Manufacturers



