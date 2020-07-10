New York, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Animation Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443577/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.3D Animation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.4% CAGR to reach US$230.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 2D Animation segment is readjusted to a revised 7.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 32.7% share of the global Animation Software market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 11.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Animation Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$77.5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.02% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$107.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 6.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$107.7 Billion by the year 2027.



Stop Motion Segment Corners a 11.8% Share in 2020

In the global Stop Motion segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$25.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$38.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$65.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 289-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Adobe Inc.

Autodesk, Inc.

BIONATICS

Corel Corporation

Corus Entertainment, Inc.

Digimania Ltd.

MAGIX Software GmbH

MAXON Computer GmbH

NaturalPoint, Inc.

NewTek, Inc

NVIDIA Corporation

PhaseSpace, Inc.

Pixar, Inc.

Planetside Software LLC

Smith Micro Software, Inc.

STRATA







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Peek into the World of Animation

Animation - A Revolutionary Digital Technology

Abundant Commercial Prospects for Animation

Recent Market Activity

Animation Software - A Lucrative Market with Plenty of Growth

Opportunities

Animation Software - Key Enabler of Animation & Animated Content

Media & Entertainment - The Mainstream Market for Animation

Software

Expanding Application Possibilities Spurs Market Growth

Market Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Animation Software Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Adobe Systems Incorporated (US)

Autodesk, Inc. (US)

Autodesk Media and Entertainment (Canada)

BIONATICS (France)

Caligari Corporation (US)

Corel Corporation (Canada)

Corus Entertainment, Inc. (Canada)

Toon Boom Animation, Inc (Canada)

Digimania Ltd. (UK)

Electric Image, Inc. (US)

MAGIX Software GmbH (Germany)

Xara Group Limited (UK)

MAXON Computer GmbH (Germany)

NaturalPoint, Inc. (US)

NewTek, Inc (US)

NVIDIA Corporation (US)

PhaseSpace, Inc. (US)

Pixar, Inc. (US)

Planetside Software LLC (US)

Side Effects Software, Inc. (Canada)

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (US)

STRATA (US)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Developed Markets Continue to Dominate, While Developing

Countries to Drive Future Growth

Rise in Demand for 3D Animation to Drive Increased Adoption of

3D Animation Software

3D Animation Software Makes a Mark in Media & Entertainment

Industry

Gaming Industry: The Prolific End-Use Market for 3D Animation

Software

Automotive Designing Firms Bank on Animation Software to

Improve Quality of their Vehicles

Opportunity Indicator

Architectural, Engineering & Construction too Embrace 3D

Animation Software

Favorable Demographic Trends Increase Consumption of Animated

Content - Augurs Well for Animation Software Market

Outsourcing - A Strategy to Lower Production Costs

Outsourcing in Gaming Sector Gains Traction - A Case in Point

Collaborations Across Geographical Boundaries

Technology Advancements & Infrastructure Improvements to

Spearhead Market Growth

Mosketch Software Enables 3D Animation Production with No

Advanced Training

Pixar Develops New Animation Technology and Software

Adobe Develops Update for After Effects

Advanced Off-The-Shelf Software Packages Boost Creativity

Animation Software for Windows Laptops and PCs

Whiteboard Animation Software

Open Source/Free Animation Software

Advanced 2D Animation Software

Key Animation Software for Professionals

Market Challenges

Future Development Challenges for Computer Animation



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Animation Software Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Animation Software Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Animation Software Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: 3D Animation (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: 3D Animation (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: 3D Animation (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: 2D Animation (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: 2D Animation (Product Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: 2D Animation (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Stop Motion (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Stop Motion (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Stop Motion (Product Type) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Flipbook Animation (Product Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Flipbook Animation (Product Type) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Flipbook Animation (Product Type) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Media & Entertainment (Vertical) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Media & Entertainment (Vertical) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Media & Entertainment (Vertical) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Automotive (Vertical) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 20: Automotive (Vertical) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Automotive (Vertical) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Online Education (Vertical) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Online Education (Vertical) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Online Education (Vertical) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Other Verticals (Vertical) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Other Verticals (Vertical) Historic Demand Patterns

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Other Verticals (Vertical) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Animation Software Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Animation Software Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Animation Software Market in the United States by

Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 30: United States Animation Software Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States Animation Software Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Animation Software Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Vertical in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: Animation Software Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Animation Software Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Canadian Animation Software Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 36: Animation Software Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 37: Canadian Animation Software Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Animation Software Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Vertical for

2012-2019



Table 39: Canadian Animation Software Market Share Analysis by

Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Animation Software: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Animation Software Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 42: Japanese Animation Software Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Animation

Software in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Japanese Animation Software Market in US$ Million by

Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 45: Animation Software Market Share Shift in Japan by

Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Animation Software Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Animation Software Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Animation Software Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 49: Chinese Demand for Animation Software in US$ Million

by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Animation Software Market Review in China in US$

Million by Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Animation Software Market Share Breakdown by

Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Animation Software Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 52: European Animation Software Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Animation Software Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Animation Software Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Animation Software Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 56: Animation Software Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Animation Software Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Animation Software Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 59: Animation Software Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Vertical for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: European Animation Software Market Share Analysis by

Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: Animation Software Market in France by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 62: French Animation Software Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Animation Software Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Animation Software Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 65: French Animation Software Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Animation Software Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Animation Software Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Animation Software Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: German Animation Software Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Animation Software Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Animation Software Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 72: Animation Software Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italian Animation Software Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Animation Software Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Animation Software Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Italian Demand for Animation Software in US$ Million

by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Animation Software Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Animation Software Market Share Breakdown by

Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Animation Software: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Animation Software Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 81: United Kingdom Animation Software Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Animation Software in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: United Kingdom Animation Software Market in US$

Million by Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 84: Animation Software Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Animation Software Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Spanish Animation Software Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 87: Animation Software Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: Spanish Animation Software Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Animation Software Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Vertical for

2012-2019



Table 90: Spanish Animation Software Market Share Analysis by

Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Animation Software Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Animation Software Market in Russia by Product Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 93: Russian Animation Software Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Russian Animation Software Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Animation Software Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by Vertical in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Animation Software Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Animation Software Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 98: Animation Software Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Animation Software Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Animation Software Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 101: Animation Software Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Vertical for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Animation Software Market Share

Analysis by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Animation Software Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 104: Animation Software Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Animation Software Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Animation Software Market in Asia-Pacific by Product

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Animation Software Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Animation Software Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Animation Software Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Animation Software Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Animation Software Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2012, 2020, and

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Animation Software Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Animation Software Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 114: Australian Animation Software Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Animation Software Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Animation Software Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 117: Animation Software Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 118: Indian Animation Software Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Indian Animation Software Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 120: Animation Software Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 121: Indian Animation Software Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Animation Software Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Vertical for

2012-2019



Table 123: Indian Animation Software Market Share Analysis by

Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Animation Software Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Animation Software Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 126: Animation Software Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Animation Software Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Animation Software Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 129: Animation Software Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Animation Software:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: Animation Software Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Animation Software Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Animation Software in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Animation Software Market in

US$ Million by Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 135: Animation Software Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Animation Software Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 137: Animation Software Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Animation Software Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Animation Software Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 140: Animation Software Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Animation Software Market by Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Demand for Animation Software in US$

Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 143: Animation Software Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Animation Software Market Share

Breakdown by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Animation Software Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 146: Animation Software Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Animation Software Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Argentinean Animation Software Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 149: Animation Software Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Vertical for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Animation Software Market Share Analysis

by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 151: Animation Software Market in Brazil by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Animation Software Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Animation Software Market Share Analysis

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Animation Software Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Animation Software Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Animation Software Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 157: Animation Software Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Animation Software Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 159: Mexican Animation Software Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Animation Software Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Animation Software Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 162: Animation Software Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Animation Software Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 164: Animation Software Market in Rest of Latin America

by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 165: Rest of Latin America Animation Software Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Rest of Latin America Animation Software Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Animation Software Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by Vertical in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 168: Animation Software Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Animation Software Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 170: Animation Software Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Animation Software Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Animation Software Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: The Middle East Animation Software Historic Market

by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: Animation Software Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for

2012,2020, and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Animation Software Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020

to 2027



Table 176: Animation Software Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Vertical for 2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East Animation Software Market Share

Analysis by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Market for Animation Software: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 179: Animation Software Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 180: Iranian Animation Software Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Animation

Software in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Iranian Animation Software Market in US$ Million by

Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 183: Animation Software Market Share Shift in Iran by

Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Animation Software Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 185: Animation Software Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Animation Software Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Israeli Animation Software Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 188: Animation Software Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Vertical for the Period

2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Animation Software Market Share Analysis by

Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Animation Software Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 191: Animation Software Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Animation Software Market by Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Animation Software in US$

Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 194: Animation Software Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Animation Software Market Share

Breakdown by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Animation Software Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Animation Software Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 198: Animation Software Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Animation Software Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Vertical for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Animation Software Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 201: Animation Software Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Animation Software Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Animation Software Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 204: Rest of Middle East Animation Software Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Animation Software Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Animation Software Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 207: Animation Software Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 208: African Animation Software Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Animation Software Market in Africa by Product Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 210: African Animation Software Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: African Animation Software Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Animation Software Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by Vertical in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 213: Animation Software Market Share Breakdown in Africa

by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 46

