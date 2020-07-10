New York, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Animation Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443577/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.3D Animation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.4% CAGR to reach US$230.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 2D Animation segment is readjusted to a revised 7.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 32.7% share of the global Animation Software market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 11.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Animation Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$77.5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.02% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$107.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 6.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$107.7 Billion by the year 2027.

Stop Motion Segment Corners a 11.8% Share in 2020
In the global Stop Motion segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$25.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$38.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$65.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 289-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Peek into the World of Animation
Animation - A Revolutionary Digital Technology
Abundant Commercial Prospects for Animation
Recent Market Activity
Animation Software - A Lucrative Market with Plenty of Growth
Opportunities
Animation Software - Key Enabler of Animation & Animated Content
Media & Entertainment - The Mainstream Market for Animation
Software
Expanding Application Possibilities Spurs Market Growth
Market Outlook
Global Competitor Market Shares
Animation Software Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Adobe Systems Incorporated (US)
Autodesk, Inc. (US)
Autodesk Media and Entertainment (Canada)
BIONATICS (France)
Caligari Corporation (US)
Corel Corporation (Canada)
Corus Entertainment, Inc. (Canada)
Toon Boom Animation, Inc (Canada)
Digimania Ltd. (UK)
Electric Image, Inc. (US)
MAGIX Software GmbH (Germany)
Xara Group Limited (UK)
MAXON Computer GmbH (Germany)
NaturalPoint, Inc. (US)
NewTek, Inc (US)
NVIDIA Corporation (US)
PhaseSpace, Inc. (US)
Pixar, Inc. (US)
Planetside Software LLC (US)
Side Effects Software, Inc. (Canada)
Smith Micro Software, Inc. (US)
STRATA (US)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Developed Markets Continue to Dominate, While Developing
Countries to Drive Future Growth
Rise in Demand for 3D Animation to Drive Increased Adoption of
3D Animation Software
3D Animation Software Makes a Mark in Media & Entertainment
Industry
Gaming Industry: The Prolific End-Use Market for 3D Animation
Software
Automotive Designing Firms Bank on Animation Software to
Improve Quality of their Vehicles
Opportunity Indicator
Architectural, Engineering & Construction too Embrace 3D
Animation Software
Favorable Demographic Trends Increase Consumption of Animated
Content - Augurs Well for Animation Software Market
Outsourcing - A Strategy to Lower Production Costs
Outsourcing in Gaming Sector Gains Traction - A Case in Point
Collaborations Across Geographical Boundaries
Technology Advancements & Infrastructure Improvements to
Spearhead Market Growth
Mosketch Software Enables 3D Animation Production with No
Advanced Training
Pixar Develops New Animation Technology and Software
Adobe Develops Update for After Effects
Advanced Off-The-Shelf Software Packages Boost Creativity
Animation Software for Windows Laptops and PCs
Whiteboard Animation Software
Open Source/Free Animation Software
Advanced 2D Animation Software
Key Animation Software for Professionals
Market Challenges
Future Development Challenges for Computer Animation

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Animation Software Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 2: Animation Software Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 3: Animation Software Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 4: 3D Animation (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 5: 3D Animation (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 6: 3D Animation (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 7: 2D Animation (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 8: 2D Animation (Product Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 9: 2D Animation (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 10: Stop Motion (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 11: Stop Motion (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 12: Stop Motion (Product Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 13: Flipbook Animation (Product Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027

Table 14: Flipbook Animation (Product Type) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 15: Flipbook Animation (Product Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 16: Media & Entertainment (Vertical) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 17: Media & Entertainment (Vertical) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 18: Media & Entertainment (Vertical) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 19: Automotive (Vertical) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through
2027

Table 20: Automotive (Vertical) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019

Table 21: Automotive (Vertical) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 22: Online Education (Vertical) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 23: Online Education (Vertical) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 24: Online Education (Vertical) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

Table 25: Other Verticals (Vertical) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 26: Other Verticals (Vertical) Historic Demand Patterns
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 27: Other Verticals (Vertical) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Animation Software Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Animation Software Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 29: Animation Software Market in the United States by
Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 30: United States Animation Software Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 31: United States Animation Software Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027

Table 32: Animation Software Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Vertical in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 33: Animation Software Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Animation Software Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 35: Canadian Animation Software Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 36: Animation Software Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 37: Canadian Animation Software Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027

Table 38: Animation Software Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Vertical for
2012-2019

Table 39: Canadian Animation Software Market Share Analysis by
Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Animation Software: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 41: Animation Software Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019

Table 42: Japanese Animation Software Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Animation
Software in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027

Table 44: Japanese Animation Software Market in US$ Million by
Vertical: 2012-2019

Table 45: Animation Software Market Share Shift in Japan by
Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Animation Software Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 47: Animation Software Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 48: Chinese Animation Software Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 49: Chinese Demand for Animation Software in US$ Million
by Vertical: 2020 to 2027

Table 50: Animation Software Market Review in China in US$
Million by Vertical: 2012-2019

Table 51: Chinese Animation Software Market Share Breakdown by
Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Animation Software Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 52: European Animation Software Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 53: Animation Software Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 54: European Animation Software Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 55: European Animation Software Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027

Table 56: Animation Software Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 57: European Animation Software Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 58: European Animation Software Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020-2027

Table 59: Animation Software Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Vertical for the Period
2012-2019

Table 60: European Animation Software Market Share Analysis by
Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

FRANCE
Table 61: Animation Software Market in France by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 62: French Animation Software Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 63: French Animation Software Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 64: Animation Software Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020-2027

Table 65: French Animation Software Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Vertical: 2012-2019

Table 66: French Animation Software Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2012, 2020, and 2027

GERMANY
Table 67: Animation Software Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 68: German Animation Software Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 69: German Animation Software Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 70: Animation Software Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 71: German Animation Software Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Vertical: 2012-2019

Table 72: Animation Software Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ITALY
Table 73: Italian Animation Software Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 74: Animation Software Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 75: Italian Animation Software Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 76: Italian Demand for Animation Software in US$ Million
by Vertical: 2020 to 2027

Table 77: Animation Software Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Vertical: 2012-2019

Table 78: Italian Animation Software Market Share Breakdown by
Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Animation Software: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 80: Animation Software Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 81: United Kingdom Animation Software Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Animation Software in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027

Table 83: United Kingdom Animation Software Market in US$
Million by Vertical: 2012-2019

Table 84: Animation Software Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SPAIN
Table 85: Spanish Animation Software Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 86: Spanish Animation Software Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 87: Animation Software Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 88: Spanish Animation Software Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027

Table 89: Animation Software Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Vertical for
2012-2019

Table 90: Spanish Animation Software Market Share Analysis by
Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

RUSSIA
Table 91: Russian Animation Software Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 92: Animation Software Market in Russia by Product Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 93: Russian Animation Software Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 94: Russian Animation Software Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027

Table 95: Animation Software Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by Vertical in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 96: Animation Software Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Animation Software Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027

Table 98: Animation Software Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019

Table 99: Rest of Europe Animation Software Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 100: Rest of Europe Animation Software Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020-2027

Table 101: Animation Software Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Vertical for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 102: Rest of Europe Animation Software Market Share
Analysis by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Animation Software Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 104: Animation Software Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Animation Software Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 106: Animation Software Market in Asia-Pacific by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Animation Software Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Animation Software Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 109: Animation Software Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020-2027

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Animation Software Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Vertical: 2012-2019

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Animation Software Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2012, 2020, and
2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Animation Software Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 113: Australian Animation Software Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 114: Australian Animation Software Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 115: Animation Software Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 116: Australian Animation Software Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Vertical: 2012-2019

Table 117: Animation Software Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

INDIA
Table 118: Indian Animation Software Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 119: Indian Animation Software Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 120: Animation Software Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 121: Indian Animation Software Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027

Table 122: Animation Software Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Vertical for
2012-2019

Table 123: Indian Animation Software Market Share Analysis by
Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: Animation Software Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 125: South Korean Animation Software Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 126: Animation Software Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 127: Animation Software Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 128: South Korean Animation Software Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2012-2019

Table 129: Animation Software Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Animation Software:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 131: Animation Software Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Animation Software Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Animation Software in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027

Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Animation Software Market in
US$ Million by Vertical: 2012-2019

Table 135: Animation Software Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin American Animation Software Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027

Table 137: Animation Software Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 138: Latin American Animation Software Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 139: Latin American Animation Software Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 140: Animation Software Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 141: Latin American Animation Software Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 142: Latin American Demand for Animation Software in US$
Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027

Table 143: Animation Software Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by Vertical: 2012-2019

Table 144: Latin American Animation Software Market Share
Breakdown by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 145: Argentinean Animation Software Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027

Table 146: Animation Software Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019

Table 147: Argentinean Animation Software Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 148: Argentinean Animation Software Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020-2027

Table 149: Animation Software Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Vertical for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 150: Argentinean Animation Software Market Share Analysis
by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

BRAZIL
Table 151: Animation Software Market in Brazil by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 152: Brazilian Animation Software Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 153: Brazilian Animation Software Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 154: Animation Software Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020-2027

Table 155: Brazilian Animation Software Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Vertical: 2012-2019

Table 156: Brazilian Animation Software Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2012, 2020, and 2027

MEXICO
Table 157: Animation Software Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 158: Mexican Animation Software Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 159: Mexican Animation Software Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 160: Animation Software Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 161: Mexican Animation Software Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Vertical: 2012-2019

Table 162: Animation Software Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Animation Software Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020
to 2027

Table 164: Animation Software Market in Rest of Latin America
by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 165: Rest of Latin America Animation Software Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Animation Software Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027

Table 167: Animation Software Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by Vertical in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 168: Animation Software Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 169: The Middle East Animation Software Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 170: Animation Software Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 171: The Middle East Animation Software Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 172: The Middle East Animation Software Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 173: The Middle East Animation Software Historic Market
by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 174: Animation Software Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for
2012,2020, and 2027

Table 175: The Middle East Animation Software Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020
to 2027

Table 176: Animation Software Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Vertical for 2012-2019

Table 177: The Middle East Animation Software Market Share
Analysis by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IRAN
Table 178: Iranian Market for Animation Software: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 179: Animation Software Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019

Table 180: Iranian Animation Software Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Animation
Software in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027

Table 182: Iranian Animation Software Market in US$ Million by
Vertical: 2012-2019

Table 183: Animation Software Market Share Shift in Iran by
Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ISRAEL
Table 184: Israeli Animation Software Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027

Table 185: Animation Software Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 186: Israeli Animation Software Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 187: Israeli Animation Software Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020-2027

Table 188: Animation Software Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Vertical for the Period
2012-2019

Table 189: Israeli Animation Software Market Share Analysis by
Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Animation Software Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 191: Animation Software Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 192: Saudi Arabian Animation Software Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Animation Software in US$
Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027

Table 194: Animation Software Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by Vertical: 2012-2019

Table 195: Saudi Arabian Animation Software Market Share
Breakdown by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 196: Animation Software Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 197: United Arab Emirates Animation Software Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 198: Animation Software Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 199: Animation Software Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Vertical for the Period 2020-2027

Table 200: United Arab Emirates Animation Software Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2012-2019

Table 201: Animation Software Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 202: Animation Software Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 203: Rest of Middle East Animation Software Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 204: Rest of Middle East Animation Software Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 205: Animation Software Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 206: Rest of Middle East Animation Software Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Vertical: 2012-2019

Table 207: Animation Software Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

AFRICA
Table 208: African Animation Software Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 209: Animation Software Market in Africa by Product Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 210: African Animation Software Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 211: African Animation Software Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027

Table 212: Animation Software Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Vertical in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 213: Animation Software Market Share Breakdown in Africa
by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46
