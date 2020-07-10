New York, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Instant Noodles Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443576/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% over the period 2020-2027.Packet, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 1.7% CAGR to reach US$19.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cup/Bowl segment is readjusted to a revised 1.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 39.8% share of the global Instant Noodles market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 3.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Instant Noodles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.09% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$6.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.2% and 1.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$6.2 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 321-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Company

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Blue Dragon

Kohlico Group

Mamee-Double Decker (M) Berhad

Nestlé India Ltd.

New Dragon Asia Food (Yantai) Co., Ltd.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co., Ltd.

PT. Indofood Sukses Makmur TBK

Samyang Foods Co., Ltd.

Sco-Fro Foods Ltd.

Tat Hui Foods Pte Ltd.

Thai President Foods Public Company Limited

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd.

Uni-President Enterprises Corp.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

The World Gets a Taste of Japan

Recent Market Activity

Demand for Convenience Foods Sustains Growth in Instant Noodles

Market

Asia-Pacific: Leading Growth in the Global Instant Noodles Market

China: Following Years of Strong Growth, Sales of Instant

Noodles on a Decline

South Korea: The Nation with the Highest Per Capita Consumption

Europe: A Little Late to Join the Magic Ramen Fan Club

Product Innovation: The Game Changer for Noodle Makers

Competitive Landscape

Companies Shift to Premium Variants as Lower-Price Noodles

Market Saturates

Top Ten Instant Noodle/ Ramen Products

Global Competitor Market Shares

Instant Noodles Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Asian Countries Form the Crux of Instant Noodles of the Market

Leading Instant Noodle Brands in the Select Major Instant

Noodle Consuming Countries Worldwide

Popular Noodle Varieties in Various Geographic Regions

Instant Noodles Gain Prominence as a Vehicle for Food

Fortification

Robust Demand for Instant Noodles Fashions Wheat into a

Profitable Crop

Rice Noodles Emerge as a Healthy Alternative to Other Instant

Noodles

Issues Confronting the Industry

Revolutionizing Impact of Instant Ramen Alarms Keepers of

Culinary Cultures

Japan: A Victim of Its Own Popular Invention

Potential Health Issues Dog Instant Noodle Consumption



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 84

