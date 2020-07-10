New York, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wood Preservative Chemicals Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443572/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Decking, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.6% CAGR to reach US$728.1 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Landscape Products segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 12% share of the global Wood Preservative Chemicals market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Wood Preservative Chemicals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$517.6 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.01% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$481.7 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 2.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$481.7 Million by the year 2027.
Railroad Products Segment Corners a 13.8% Share in 2020
In the global Railroad Products segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$199.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$221.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$323.8 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 206-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Recent Market Activity
Wood Preservative Chemicals: Protecting and Prolonging Life of
Wood & Wood-based Products
Wood and its Biodeterioration
Global Competitor Market Shares
Wood Preservative Chemicals Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
EPA Prohibits Domestic Use of ACC-Treated Wood
Pressure Treated Wood - Key Concerns
Environmental Concerns Over ACZA Treated Wood
Use of Creosote and Risks Associated
Used Preservative Treated Wood Management
Managing Used Preservative Treated Wood
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Borax, Inc. (USA)
BASF Wolman GmbH (Germany)
Janssen PMP (Belgium)
KMG Chemicals, Inc. (USA)
Kop-Coat, Inc. (USA)
Koppers, Inc. (USA)
Kurt Obermeier GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
LANXESS AG (Germany)
Lonza Group Ltd (Switzerland)
RÜTGERS Organics GmbH (Germany)
Viance LLC (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Use of Wood and Wood-based Products Spurs Demand for
Wood Preservative Chemicals
Developed Nations Lead, Developing Regions to Propel Future Growth
Waterborne Formulations: The Preferred Type of Wood
Preservative Chemical
Sustained Demand for Myriad End-Use Applications Supports
Market Growth
Recovery in Construction Activity Spells Growth for Wood
Preservative Chemicals Market
Increasing Demand for Wood & Wood Products due to Rapid
Urbanization - Prospects in Store for Preservative Chemicals
Market
Burgeoning Middle Class Population Worldwide Spurs Market Growth
Renovation & Remodeling Market: Opportunities for Wood
Preservative Chemicals
Demand for Interior Wood Applications to Outshine Exterior
Applications
High Demand for Wooden Furniture Sustains Demand for
Preservative Chemicals
Expanding Wood Flooring Market Spells Growth for Wood
Preservatives
Wooden Railroad Crossties - Need for Wood Preservatives
Rising Significance of Nanotechnology in Wood Preservation and
Protection
Focus on Eco-Friendly Wood Preservative Chemicals
Environmental Issues Drive Demand for Greener Formulations
Wood Composites to Drive Demand
FRT Wood Benefits from the Increase in Mid-Rise Constructions
Quest for Viable Alternatives Continues
Emergence of Boron-Based Systems
Transition from Arsenic Structures to Alternatives
Micronized Copper Wood Treatments - New Versions
Biocides: Steady Demand from Wood Preservatives Market
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 56
