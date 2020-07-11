New York, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443565/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$228.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Road, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.2% CAGR to reach US$109 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Location-based Services (LBS) segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 43.9% share of the global Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$42 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.09% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$47.8 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$47.8 Billion by the year 2027.



Survey/Mapping Segment Corners a 3% Share in 2020

In the global Survey/Mapping segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$30.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 201-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS): A Prelude

GPS, GLONASS, Beidou/BDS, Galileo and NAVIC: A Comparison of

GNSS Platforms

Recent Market Activity

Economic Benefits Offered Create Conducive Environment for

Wider Proliferation

Expanded Use Case & Wide Addressable Market Keep Market

Momentum Intact

High Tide in Satellite Services Sector Lends Platform for

Market Growth

Global Positioning System (GPS): The Widely Adopted GNSS Platform

Full-Fledged Roll Out of GPS III to Further Augment Commercial

Use of GPS

Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors

High-Growth Opportunities in Developing Regions

Bright Prospects Ahead for GNSS Solutions Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Competitor Market

Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Avidyne Corporation (USA)

Collins Aerospace (USA)

FEI-Zyfer, Inc. (USA)

Furuno USA, Inc. (USA)

Garmin International, Inc. (USA)

Hemisphere GNSS Inc. (Canada)

Hexagon AB (Sweden)

Leica Geosystems AG (Switzerland)

NovAtel, Inc. (Canada)

KVH Industries, Inc. (USA)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Microsemi Corporation (USA)

MiTAC International Corporation (Taiwan)

Magellan Navigation, Inc. (USA)

Mio Technology Benelux N.V. (Belgium)

Navman New Zealand (New Zealand)

NavCom Technology, Inc. (USA)

Navico, Inc. (USA)

Orolia Group (France)

Raytheon Company (USA)

TomTom International B.V. (The Netherlands)

Topcon Corporation (Japan)

Trimble Navigation Limited (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Road Applications: Important End-Use Category for GNSS Solutions

As Satellite Navigation Becomes a Core Technology Block for

Connected Car Systems & Autonomous Driving, Automotive

Industry Emerges as a Key Revenue Pocket

Intelligent Highway & ITS Favor Adoption of GNSS

Expanding Role of Telematics in Fleet Management & Asset

Tracking Augurs Well

Driverless Cars: A Bright Prospect for High-End GNSS Systems

Mining Entities Prefer GNSS for Machine Control Applications

GNSS Gains Prominence in Infrastructure Development & Road

Construction

Increased Uptake of LBS Propagates Huge Growth Opportunities

Advanced Surveying/Mapping Technologies Widen Scope & Span of GNSS

Integration of GNSS Improves Architectural Survey Process

Growing Lenience towards GIS Instigates New Opportunities for GNSS

Aviation: A Niche End-Use Market for GNSS

Healthy Commercial Aviation Outlook Bodes Well

Rise of Unmanned Aircraft Extends New Set of Opportunities

GNSS Extends its Proficiency in Marine Applications As Well

Military & Defense: The Traditional Application Segment for

GNSS/GPS Devices

GNSS Continues to be a Specialized Tool for Timing Applications

GNSS Assumes Critical Importance in Agriculture Sector

Precision Farming Programs Lend Platform for GNSS in

Agriculture Sector

GNSS Emerges as Viable Tool for Georeferencing

GNSS for Ecology & Geology Study Programs

GNSS Seeks to Emerge as Disaster Prediction Tool

GPS and HazMat Tracking - A Critical Use

GNSS Makes Huge Progress in Mobile Devices

Convergence with Smartphones: The Path-breaking Development for

GNSS

Handheld GNSS/GPS Devices Gain Mass Market Appeal

Smart GPS Devices Outwit Traditional GPS Units - Attract New

Opportunities

Traditional GNSS Device Manufacturers Focus on Innovations amid

Growing Competition from Smartphones

Fitness & Sports: Fast Emerging Application Areas

Technology Developments: The Lifeline for Commercial GPS Devices

High-Precision Receivers Elevate Performance of GPS

Augmentation Technologies Enhance Geographic Reach &

Reliability of GPS

Growing Availability and Declining Device Prices Provide Growth

Impetus

Availability of Economical GPS Chips Boost Commercial Application

Affordable GPS Devices Rise in Popularity

Wireless Connectivity Drives GPS Market



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 57

