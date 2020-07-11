BEIJING, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaixin Auto Holdings ("Kaixin" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KXIN), one of the primary dealership networks in the premium used car segment in China, today announced the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The annual report was filed with the SEC on July 10, 2020.



The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains the Company's audited consolidated financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov as well as through the investor relations section of the Company's website at http:/ir.kaixin.com.

About Kaixin Auto Holdings

Kaixin Auto Holdings is one of the primary dealership networks in the premium used car segment in China. Supported by the rapid growth of China's used car market and leveraging its own hybrid business model that offers both strong online and offline presence, Kaixin has transformed from a tech-enabled financing platform into a nationwide dealer network that combines its own and affiliated dealers as well as value-added services.

