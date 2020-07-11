London, England, July 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The concept of cryptocurrency trading is gaining a lot of attraction. Having said that, investors are also looking to harness the benefits of the traditional stocks and commodities market. In this context, the New York Exchange Coin (NYE Coin) aims to achieve financial integration between the classic stock and commodities market and the latest trend of cryptocurrency trading.
About NYE Coin
As one of the Orbit Network INC. latest projects, NYE Coin is a digital asset that harnesses blockchain technology and implements smart platforms to seamlessly integrate the traditional stocks & commodities market with the crypto trading world. It provides investors with the opportunity to utilize the benefits of traditional markets through a secure and transparent investment vehicle. The project is being developed by UK-based Blockchain Development INC. Limited.
It also uses secure payment integrations to ensure transparent investments and fast transactions through distributed processing. Moreover, being open-source, the NYE trading platform called Orbitex is community-driven and it follows an inclusive model to bring financial freedom.
What Makes NYE Unique?
Based on all of these factors and more, NYE Coin aims to be one of the most valuable digital assets to collect. To know more about the technical specifications of NYE, you can go through its whitepaper.
Summing Up
NYE Coin is arguably the first-ever cryptocurrency to attempt integration with a traditional model. The legacy trading vehicles like stocks and commodities offer their own set of advantages. On the other hand, crypto trading is also a profitable prospect. Through its robust, scalable, and secure blockchain, NYE seamlessly integrates the classic and modern modes of investment.
The project is currently in final implementation stages and has already garnered the attention of investors from across the world. Owing to its unique model, NYE also has the potential to drive crypto adoption in the mainstream.
