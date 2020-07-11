New York, July 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Emulsifiers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443556/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Natural, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.4% CAGR to reach US$3.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Synthetic segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.7% share of the global Emulsifiers market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Emulsifiers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.11% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027.
Semi-Synthetic Segment Corners a 15.7% Share in 2020
In the global Semi-Synthetic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$517.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$638.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$811.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 451-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Emulsifier: Crucial for Improving Stability, Texture &
Consistency of Food & Non-Food Products
Market Outlook
Developing Economies Drive Momentum in the Global Emulsifiers
Market
Recent Market Activity
Lecithin: The Widely Used Emulsifier
End-Uses of Lecithin
Changing Supply Scenario in Lecithin Market
Soy Lecithin - Expanding Applications Present Favorable Prospects
Monoglycerides Market - Vital Role in Processed Foods Industry
Mono and Diglyceride Emulsifiers Replacing PHOs in Bakery Products
Competitive Landscape
Global Competitor Market Shares
Emulsifiers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AAK Bakery Services Ltd (UK)
Arakawa Chemical Industries Limited (Japan)
Archer Daniels Midland Company (US)
BASF SE (Germany)
Beldem SA (Belgium)
Cargill, Inc. (US)
Croda International Plc (UK)
Dow Corning Corporation (US)
DuPont (US)
Ivanhoe Industries, Inc. (US)
Kerry Group (Ireland)
Lubrizol Corporation (US)
Nikko Chemicals Co., Ltd (Japan)
Palsgaard A/S (Denmark)
Riken Vitamin Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Royal DSM N.V. (The Netherlands)
Stepan Company (US)
Soliance SA (France)
Tate & Lyle Plc (UK)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Food Industry: The Largest End-Use Market for Emulsifiers
List of Select Foods that Commonly Contain Emulsifiers
Lecithin & Mono & Di-Glyceride Derivatives Lead Food
Emulsifiers Market
Rapid Growth of Packaged Foods Industry Bodes Well for Food
Emulsifiers Market
Rising Disposable Incomes: Opportunity in Emerging Markets
Market Buoyed by Fat Replacement Trend
Increasing Demand for Natural Emulsifiers in Beverages
Growing Demand for Bakery Products Fuels Bakery Ingredients Market
Emulsifiers Face Threat of Substitution from Enzymes in Dairy
and Bakery Sectors
Favorable Economic and Demographic Trends Strengthen Prospects
in the Food Emulsifiers Market
Competitive Landscape
Emulsifiers in Personal Care & Cosmetics Industry
Emulsifier: A Major Surfactant for Use in Personal Care Products
Personal Care Industry Chooses Multifunctional Ingredients
Careful Consideration of Emulsifier - An Essential Prerequisite
for Cosmetic Industry
Innovation Characterizes the Market
Emulsifiers in Paints: Attributes Stimulate Market Growth
Natural Emulsifiers Witness Increased Growth
Shift from Traditional Emulsifiers to Emulsifiers with Multiple
Benefits
Di-glycerides & Derivatives to Fuel Market Growth
Rising Significance of Emulsifiers in Animal Feed
Feed Additives Market - An Insight
Nutritional Supplements Market: Opportunities for Emulsifiers
Positive Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market
Prospects
Polysorbate Market - Demand Rising from Food & Personal Care
Sectors
Polysorbate-80 Market
Cationic Emulsifiers Gain Prominence in Personal Care Products
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
