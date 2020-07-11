New York, July 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Data Traffic Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442636/?utm_source=GNW

3 Million Terabytes per Month by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 25.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Video, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 27.1% CAGR to reach 120.3 Million Terabytes per Month by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Social Networking segment is readjusted to a revised 25.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 10% share of the global Mobile Data Traffic market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 31.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Mobile Data Traffic market in the U.S. is estimated at 9.5 Million Terabytes per Month in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.86% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 43.3 Million Terabytes per Month in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 31.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.7% and 23.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 43.3 Million Terabytes per Month by the year 2027.



Audio Segment Corners a 3.8% Share in 2020

In the global Audio segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 16.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 1 Million Terabytes per Month in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 3 Million Terabytes per Month by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 26 Million Terabytes per Month by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 18.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 179-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Mobile Communications: An Introductory Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Mobile Internet Evolves into Mainstream Mobile Communication

Service

Mobile Internet Evolves into Mainstream Mobile Communication

Service

Migration to 4G Technology: Cornerstone for Present & Future

Expansion

4G Transforms into Primary Mobile Technology

Developing Regions Emerge as Key Markets

Developed Countries Remain Major Contributors

Positive Economic Scenario to Extend Growth Opportunities

Global Market Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Mobile Data Traffic Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Proliferation of Smartphones: Foundation for Ongoing Escalation

in Mobile Data Traffic

Contribution of Netbooks/Notebooks Continues to Wane

App Consumption Patterns Favor Wider Growth

Video Triggers Explosive Growth in Mobile Data Traffic

Expanding Role of Video in Mobile Entertainment

Mobile TV Fuels Mobile Video Consumption

Social Networking Enlarges Mobile Data Traffic

Uptrend in Mobile Messaging Spawns Incredible Data Usage

Sustained Demand for VoIP - Steers Data Traffic

Mobile Data Finds New Breeding Ground in e-Commerce

Mobile Banking Intensifies Mobile Data Consumption

Wi-Fi Offloading Boosts Data Traffic

Small Cell Deployments Contribute to Traffic Increase

Uptrend in Cloud Computing Adds to Traffic Expansion

Emerging IoT to Widen the Demand for Mobile Data

M2M Communication Set to Instigate New Opportunities

Growing Penetration of Mobile Devices in Enterprise

Environments Bodes Well

Enterprise Mobility Transforms into Mainstream Business Model

Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Inflate Mobile

Data Demand

Rapid Growth in Urban Households

Rising Living Standards

Burgeoning Middle Class Population



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 35

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



