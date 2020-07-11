New York, July 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Data Traffic Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442636/?utm_source=GNW
3 Million Terabytes per Month by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 25.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Video, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 27.1% CAGR to reach 120.3 Million Terabytes per Month by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Social Networking segment is readjusted to a revised 25.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 10% share of the global Mobile Data Traffic market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 31.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Mobile Data Traffic market in the U.S. is estimated at 9.5 Million Terabytes per Month in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.86% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 43.3 Million Terabytes per Month in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 31.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.7% and 23.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 43.3 Million Terabytes per Month by the year 2027.
Audio Segment Corners a 3.8% Share in 2020
In the global Audio segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 16.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 1 Million Terabytes per Month in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 3 Million Terabytes per Month by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 26 Million Terabytes per Month by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 18.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 179-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442636/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Mobile Communications: An Introductory Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Mobile Internet Evolves into Mainstream Mobile Communication
Service
Mobile Internet Evolves into Mainstream Mobile Communication
Service
Migration to 4G Technology: Cornerstone for Present & Future
Expansion
4G Transforms into Primary Mobile Technology
Developing Regions Emerge as Key Markets
Developed Countries Remain Major Contributors
Positive Economic Scenario to Extend Growth Opportunities
Global Market Outlook
Global Competitor Market Shares
Mobile Data Traffic Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AT&T (USA)
Bharti Airtel Limited (India)
China Mobile Limited (China)
China Telecom Corporation Limited (China)
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (China)
KDDI Corp. (Japan)
KT Corp. (South Korea)
NTT DoCoMo, Inc. (Japan)
Orange S.A. (France)
SK Telecom (South Korea)
Sprint Nextel Corporation (USA)
Telefónica S.A. (Spain)
Telenor ASA (Norway)
Telstra Corporation Limited (Australia)
T-Mobile International AG & Co. KG (Germany)
Verizon Communications, Inc. (USA)
Vodafone Group Plc (UK)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Proliferation of Smartphones: Foundation for Ongoing Escalation
in Mobile Data Traffic
Contribution of Netbooks/Notebooks Continues to Wane
App Consumption Patterns Favor Wider Growth
Video Triggers Explosive Growth in Mobile Data Traffic
Expanding Role of Video in Mobile Entertainment
Mobile TV Fuels Mobile Video Consumption
Social Networking Enlarges Mobile Data Traffic
Uptrend in Mobile Messaging Spawns Incredible Data Usage
Sustained Demand for VoIP - Steers Data Traffic
Mobile Data Finds New Breeding Ground in e-Commerce
Mobile Banking Intensifies Mobile Data Consumption
Wi-Fi Offloading Boosts Data Traffic
Small Cell Deployments Contribute to Traffic Increase
Uptrend in Cloud Computing Adds to Traffic Expansion
Emerging IoT to Widen the Demand for Mobile Data
M2M Communication Set to Instigate New Opportunities
Growing Penetration of Mobile Devices in Enterprise
Environments Bodes Well
Enterprise Mobility Transforms into Mainstream Business Model
Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Inflate Mobile
Data Demand
Rapid Growth in Urban Households
Rising Living Standards
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Mobile Data Traffic Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Terabytes per Month by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Mobile Data Traffic Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in Terabytes per Month by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Video (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in
Terabytes per Month by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Video (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
Terabytes per Month by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Video (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Social Networking (Application) Worldwide Sales in
Terabytes per Month by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Social Networking (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in Terabytes per Month by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Social Networking (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Audio (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in Terabytes per Month by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Audio (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
Terabytes per Month by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Audio (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in Terabytes per Month by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in Terabytes per Month by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Mobile Data Traffic Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Mobile Data Traffic Latent Demand
Forecasts in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Mobile Data Traffic Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in Terabytes per Month for
2012-2019
Table 18: Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Mobile Data Traffic Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 20: Mobile Data Traffic Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in Terabytes per Month by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 21: Canadian Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 22: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Mobile
Data Traffic in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 23: Japanese Mobile Data Traffic Market in Terabytes per
Month by Application: 2012-2019
Table 24: Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Demand for Mobile Data Traffic in Terabytes
per Month by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Mobile Data Traffic Market Review in China in
Terabytes per Month by Application: 2012-2019
Table 27: Chinese Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Mobile Data Traffic Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: European Mobile Data Traffic Market Demand Scenario
in Terabytes per Month by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Mobile Data Traffic Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in Terabytes per Month by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 30: European Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: European Mobile Data Traffic Addressable Market
Opportunity in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2020-2027
Table 32: Mobile Data Traffic Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in Terabytes per Month by Application for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 33: European Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 34: Mobile Data Traffic Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2020-2027
Table 35: French Mobile Data Traffic Historic Market Review in
Terabytes per Month by Application: 2012-2019
Table 36: French Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 37: Mobile Data Traffic Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in Terabytes per Month by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: German Mobile Data Traffic Market in Retrospect in
Terabytes per Month by Application: 2012-2019
Table 39: Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 40: Italian Demand for Mobile Data Traffic in Terabytes
per Month by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Mobile Data Traffic Market Review in Italy in
Terabytes per Month by Application: 2012-2019
Table 42: Italian Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Mobile Data Traffic in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2020
to 2027
Table 44: United Kingdom Mobile Data Traffic Market in
Terabytes per Month by Application: 2012-2019
Table 45: Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 46: Spanish Mobile Data Traffic Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 47: Mobile Data Traffic Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in Terabytes per Month by Application
for 2012-2019
Table 48: Spanish Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 49: Russian Mobile Data Traffic Latent Demand Forecasts
in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Mobile Data Traffic Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in Terabytes per Month for 2012-2019
Table 51: Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Mobile Data Traffic Addressable Market
Opportunity in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2020-2027
Table 53: Mobile Data Traffic Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in Terabytes per Month by
Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: Rest of Europe Mobile Data Traffic Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Mobile Data Traffic Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Terabytes per Month by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 56: Mobile Data Traffic Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in Terabytes per Month by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Mobile Data Traffic Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Mobile Data Traffic Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2020-2027
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Mobile Data Traffic Historic Market
Review in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2012-2019
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Mobile Data Traffic Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 61: Mobile Data Traffic Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in Terabytes per Month by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Australian Mobile Data Traffic Market in Retrospect
in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2012-2019
Table 63: Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 64: Indian Mobile Data Traffic Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Mobile Data Traffic Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in Terabytes per Month by Application
for 2012-2019
Table 66: Indian Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 67: Mobile Data Traffic Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Terabytes per Month by
Application for the Period 2018-2027
Table 68: South Korean Mobile Data Traffic Historic Market
Analysis in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2012-2019
Table 69: Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Mobile Data Traffic in Terabytes per Month by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Mobile Data Traffic Market in
Terabytes per Month by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 73: Latin American Mobile Data Traffic Market Trends by
Region/Country in Terabytes per Month: 2020-2027
Table 74: Mobile Data Traffic Market in Latin America in
Terabytes per Month by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: Latin American Mobile Data Traffic Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: Latin American Demand for Mobile Data Traffic in
Terabytes per Month by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Mobile Data Traffic Market Review in Latin America in
Terabytes per Month by Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: Latin American Mobile Data Traffic Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 79: Argentinean Mobile Data Traffic Addressable Market
Opportunity in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2020-2027
Table 80: Mobile Data Traffic Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in Terabytes per Month by
Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: Argentinean Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 82: Mobile Data Traffic Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2020-2027
Table 83: Brazilian Mobile Data Traffic Historic Market Review
in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2012-2019
Table 84: Brazilian Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 85: Mobile Data Traffic Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in Terabytes per Month by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Mexican Mobile Data Traffic Market in Retrospect in
Terabytes per Month by Application: 2012-2019
Table 87: Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 88: Rest of Latin America Mobile Data Traffic Latent
Demand Forecasts in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 89: Mobile Data Traffic Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by Application in Terabytes per Month for
2012-2019
Table 90: Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 91: The Middle East Mobile Data Traffic Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Terabytes per Month by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 92: Mobile Data Traffic Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in Terabytes per Month: 2012-2019
Table 93: The Middle East Mobile Data Traffic Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 94: The Middle East Mobile Data Traffic Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in Terabytes per Month by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Mobile Data Traffic Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Terabytes per
Month by Application for 2012-2019
Table 96: The Middle East Mobile Data Traffic Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 97: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Mobile
Data Traffic in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 98: Iranian Mobile Data Traffic Market in Terabytes per
Month by Application: 2012-2019
Table 99: Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 100: Israeli Mobile Data Traffic Addressable Market
Opportunity in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2020-2027
Table 101: Mobile Data Traffic Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in Terabytes per Month by Application for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Israeli Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 103: Saudi Arabian Demand for Mobile Data Traffic in
Terabytes per Month by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 104: Mobile Data Traffic Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
Terabytes per Month by Application: 2012-2019
Table 105: Saudi Arabian Mobile Data Traffic Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 106: Mobile Data Traffic Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Terabytes
per Month by Application for the Period 2018-2027
Table 107: United Arab Emirates Mobile Data Traffic Historic
Market Analysis in Terabytes per Month by Application:
2012-2019
Table 108: Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 109: Mobile Data Traffic Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Terabytes per Month by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Rest of Middle East Mobile Data Traffic Market in
Retrospect in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2012-2019
Table 111: Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 112: African Mobile Data Traffic Latent Demand Forecasts
in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Mobile Data Traffic Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Application in Terabytes per Month for 2012-2019
Table 114: Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Breakdown in Africa
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 35
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442636/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: