2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Ancestry & Relationship Testing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 18.4% CAGR to reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Carrier Testing segment is readjusted to a revised 19% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20% share of the global Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 23.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$310.1 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.9% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$900.9 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 23.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.2% and 16.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$900.9 Million by the year 2027.



Predictive Testing Segment Corners a 15.5% Share in 2020

In the global Predictive Testing segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 21.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$133.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$528.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$599.6 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 25% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 327-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

23andMe, Inc.

Ancestry.com, LLC

Any Lab Test Now

Color Genomics, Inc.

Counsyl, Inc.

Direct Laboratory Services, LLC

Gene by Gene, Ltd.

Laboratory Corporation of America® Holdings

Mapmygenome India Limited

Positive Bioscience, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

Request A Test, Ltd.

Sonora Quest Laboratories LLC

Xcode Life Sciences







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Genetic Testing: A Synopsis

Recent Market Activity

Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing: An Overview

Major Factors Impacting DTC Genetic Testing Market

Regulatory Restrictions and Privacy Concerns - Major Dampeners

for DTC Genetic Testing

Consumers Self-Managing Treatments: The New Trend

Authorities Grappling With Setting Appropriate Regulations for

DTC Genetic Testing

Changing Landscape of DTC Genetic Testing

Regulations to Determine Market Viability

Potential Benefits Outweigh Concerns

DTC Genetic Testing: High Potential Benefits, But Concerns Persist

Quality Assurance

Confidentiality of Genetic Information

Price and Related Services

Greater Chances of Misinterpretation

Regulatory Headwinds and Data Paucity Impacting DTC Genetic

Testing Market

Despite Progress in DTC Genetic Testing Regulations, Concerns

Still Linger

Transparency of Data: Bugbear of DTC Genetic Testing Companies

The Contextual Privacy Conundrum

Increasing Adoption Raises the Threat of Data Breach

DTC Genetic Testing Companies - An Unregulated Lot

Association for Molecular Pathology v. Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Ruling Removes Potential Barriers for DTC Genetic Testing

Companies

Competitive Scenario

Recent Transactions in DTC Genetics Testing Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Competitor Market

Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



