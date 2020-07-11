New York, July 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Radiation Therapy Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442588/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.External Beam Radiation Therapy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.4% CAGR to reach US$9.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Internal Radiation Therapy segment is readjusted to a revised 2.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 3.9% share of the global Radiation Therapy Equipment market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Radiation Therapy Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.09% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027.



Systemic Radiation Therapy Segment Corners a 5% Share in 2020

In the global Systemic Radiation Therapy segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$266.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$382.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 186-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Radiation Therapy: An Effective, Affordable, Non-Surgical

Treatment Option for Cancer Patients

Recent Market Activity

Radiation Therapy Equipment: Enabling Best-in-Class Cancer Care

Milestones in Evolution of Cancer Care Technologies

Bright Prospects Ahead for Radiation Therapy Equipment Market

Developed Regions Dominate Radiotherapy Equipment Market

Replacement Demand Drives Revenue Growth in Developed Regions

Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Growth

Asia-Pacific: Rapidly Evolving Regional Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Radiation Therapy Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Underserved Demand for Radiation Oncology Therapy - A Major Driver

Sustained Increase in Healthcare Spending Creates Conducive

Environment

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Accuray Incorporated (USA)

BrainLab AG (Germany)

Elekta AB (Sweden)

GE Healthcare (UK)

Hitachi America, Ltd. (USA)

IBA Group (Belgium)

Nordion, Inc. (Canada)

Philips Healthcare (USA)

RaySearch Laboratories AB (Sweden)

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan)

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Incidence of Cancer & Need to Reduce Cancer-Related

Mortality: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth

Top Ten Causes of Death Worldwide

External Beam Radiotherapy Equipment: Largest Product Category

Linear Accelerator (LINAC) - Vital Constituent of EBRT

Forecasts Remain Robust for Systemic Radiation Therapy Equipment

Shrinking Demand for Internal Radiation Therapy Equipment

Hospitals Focus on Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT)

for Better Outcomes

Types of IMRT

Rotational IMRT Gains Popularity

Stereotactic Radio Surgery - A Treatment with Rising Preference

Adaptive Radiation Therapy (ART) Gains Significance

4D ART - Adds New Dimension

Image Guided Radiotherapy (IGRT) Gaining Ground

Demand for Oncology Information Systems (OIS) on Rise

Data-Intensive Radiation Oncology Promotes OIS Connection to EHRs

Treatment Planning Continues to Grow in Significance

Progressive Advancements Augment Use Case of Treatment Planning

Platforms

Increasing Role of Imaging in Treatment Planning

Technological Innovations Focus on Improving Treatment Accuracy

Need to Boost Productivity Accelerates Deployment of High-Tech

Equipment

Personalized Radiation Therapy - The Way Forward

Expanding Aging Population & Increased Risk of Cancer to Drive

Market Growth

Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success

Shortage of Medical Professionals & Systems

Patient Comfort



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 45

