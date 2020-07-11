New York, July 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ophthalmic Instrumentation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442585/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Ophthalmic Disposables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3% CAGR to reach US$3.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ophthalmic Lasers segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 14% share of the global Ophthalmic Instrumentation market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Ophthalmic Instrumentation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.9 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 2.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027.
OCT Systems Segment Corners a 9.1% Share in 2020
In the global OCT Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$486 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$678.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 259-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Ophthalmic Instrumentation - Market Snapshot
Factors Underpinning Demand for Ophthalmic Instrumentation
Current and Future Analysis
Recent Market Activity
Developing Markets Drive Momentum
Focus on Preventative Healthcare to Improve Demand for
Diagnosis Devices
Ophthalmic Disease Statistics
Introduction of Advanced MIS Procedures to Drive Market
Cataract Treatment & Opportunities
Vision Correction - An Expanding Market
Laser Vision Correction - Key Benefits Ranked in the Order of
Relative Importance to Patients
Myopia Control - An Expanding Opportunity
Global Competitor Market Shares
Ophthalmic Instrumentation Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
Growing Incidence of Diabetic Retinopathy
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Abbott Medical Optics, Inc. (USA)
Alcon, Inc. (Switzerland)
Bausch & Lomb, Inc. (USA)
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany)
Ellex Medical Laser Limited (Australia)
HAAG-STREIT Holding (Switzerland)
Huvitz Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
Kowa Company Ltd. (Japan)
Lumenis Ltd. (Israel)
Nidek Co. Ltd (Japan)
Optovue, Inc. (USA)
Topcon Corporation (Japan)
Topcon Medical Systems, Inc. (USA)
Visionix Ltd. (Israel)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
OCT Angiography - A Growing Market with High Potential
OCT - Continues to Maintain Progress
Intraoperative OCT Gains Importance as Valuable Tool for
Image-Guided Surgical Care
New Generation of Optical Biometry Devices Gain Prominence
Surgical Microscopes Evolve into Highly Advanced Instruments
Innovations in Fundus Cameras Space
Mobile Technology based Diagnosis and Communication Tools Gain
Ground
Technologies in Corneal Topography
Viewing Beyond the Conventional Visual Boundaries
New Tonometer Probes to Eliminate Risks of Cross-Infection
Perimeters Embrace Improved Functionalities
Innovations in Slit Lamp Techniques
Lensmeters Focus on Improved Functionality and Better Accuracy
Latest Surgical Tools to Propel Ophthalmic Equipment Sector
FLAK - Better Graft Strength Compared to PKP
Femtosecond Lasers Garner Demand Led by Better Visual Outcomes
Femtosecond Lasers from Leading Players
SMILE to Address Demand for Quality Refractive Procedure
ORA Systems Eliminate the Wait Periods
Integration of Ophthalmology and Material Science
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Ophthalmic Instrumentation Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Ophthalmic Instrumentation Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Ophthalmic Disposables (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Ophthalmic Disposables (Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Ophthalmic Disposables (Type) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Ophthalmic Lasers (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Ophthalmic Lasers (Type) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Ophthalmic Lasers (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: OCT Systems (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: OCT Systems (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: OCT Systems (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Fundus Cameras (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Fundus Cameras (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Fundus Cameras (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Ophthalmic Surgical Microscopes (Type) World Market
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Ophthalmic Surgical Microscopes (Type) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Ophthalmic Surgical Microscopes (Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Optical Biometers (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Optical Biometers (Type) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Optical Biometers (Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Perimeters (Type) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Perimeters (Type) Global Historic Demand in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Perimeters (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Slit Lamps (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Slit Lamps (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: Slit Lamps (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Auto Refractors/Keratometers (Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Auto Refractors/Keratometers (Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 30: Auto Refractors/Keratometers (Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Diagnostic Ultrasound Equipment (Type) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Diagnostic Ultrasound Equipment (Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to
2019
Table 33: Diagnostic Ultrasound Equipment (Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 34: Tonometers (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Tonometers (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 36: Tonometers (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Other Types (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Other Types (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 39: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market Share (in %) by Company:
2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 40: United States Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market in the United
States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 42: United States Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 43: Canadian Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Canadian Ophthalmic Instrumentation Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 45: Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
JAPAN
Table 46: Japanese Market for Ophthalmic Instrumentation:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: Japanese Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Ophthalmic Instrumentation Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 52: European Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 53: Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 56: Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 58: Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 59: French Ophthalmic Instrumentation Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Ophthalmic Instrumentation Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: German Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 64: Italian Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Ophthalmic Instrumentation Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: Italian Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 67: United Kingdom Market for Ophthalmic Instrumentation:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: United Kingdom Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 70: Spanish Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Spanish Ophthalmic Instrumentation Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 72: Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
RUSSIA
Table 73: Russian Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market in Russia by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 75: Russian Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 76: Rest of Europe Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 77: Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 78: Rest of Europe Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 79: Asia-Pacific Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 80: Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: Asia-Pacific Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 83: Asia-Pacific Ophthalmic Instrumentation Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 84: Asia-Pacific Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 85: Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Australian Ophthalmic Instrumentation Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 87: Australian Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 88: Indian Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Indian Ophthalmic Instrumentation Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 90: Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 91: Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 92: South Korean Ophthalmic Instrumentation Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 93: Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Ophthalmic
Instrumentation: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 95: Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ophthalmic Instrumentation
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 97: Latin American Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 98: Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market in Latin America in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Latin American Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 100: Latin American Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 101: Ophthalmic Instrumentation Historic Market Analysis
in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 102: Latin American Ophthalmic Instrumentation Marketby
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 103: Argentinean Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 104: Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market in Argentina in
US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 105: Argentinean Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 106: Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 107: Brazilian Ophthalmic Instrumentation Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Brazilian Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 109: Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Mexican Ophthalmic Instrumentation Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 111: Mexican Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 112: Rest of Latin America Ophthalmic Instrumentation
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 113: Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market in Rest of Latin
America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 114: Rest of Latin America Ophthalmic Instrumentation
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 115: The Middle East Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 116: Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market in the Middle East
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 117: The Middle East Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 118: The Middle East Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: The Middle East Ophthalmic Instrumentation Historic
Marketby Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 120: Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Type for 2012,2020,
and 2027
IRAN
Table 121: Iranian Market for Ophthalmic Instrumentation:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 123: Iranian Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 124: Israeli Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 125: Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market in Israel in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 126: Israeli Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 127: Saudi Arabian Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 128: Ophthalmic Instrumentation Historic Market Analysis
in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 129: Saudi Arabian Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 130: Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: United Arab Emirates Ophthalmic Instrumentation
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 132: Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 133: Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Rest of Middle East Ophthalmic Instrumentation
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 135: Rest of Middle East Ophthalmic Instrumentation
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 136: African Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market in Africa by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 138: African Ophthalmic Instrumentation Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 91
