3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Battery Powered, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.6% CAGR to reach US$733.8 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electric Powered segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29% share of the global Breast Pumps market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Breast Pumps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$266.9 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.48% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$229.6 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$229.6 Million by the year 2027.
Manual Segment Corners a 15.6% Share in 2020
In the global Manual segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$113.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$122.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$149.8 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 116-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Breastfeeding: A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Breast Pumps: Aiding the Unequalled, Basic, Ideal, Life-Giving
Function of Mothers
List of Available Breast Pumps with Insurance Coverage
List of Select Breast Pumps by Select Players
Governmental Support and Favorable Policies Drive Steady Market
Adoption
Competition
Leading Breast Pump Companies/Brands: Brief Company Description
and Key Products Offered
Important Factors to Consider while Choosing an Ideal Breast Pump
Provision of Information Will Be Key for Gaining Consumer
Acceptance
Start-Ups Take Up Innovative Initiatives to Re-Design Breast Pumps
Innovative Breast Pump Models of Leading as well as Startup
Companies
Breast Pump Rentals Gain Momentum
Noteworthy Breast Pump Models Worldwide
Medela Pump in Style Advanced: Ideal Breast Pump Options for
Working Mothers
BelleMa Melon Breast Pump: Ideal Breast Pump for Sporadic Use
Medela Swing
Philips AVENT Double Electric Comfort Breast Pump
Spectra Baby Double/Single Breast Pump
Lansinoh Smartpump Double Electric Breast Pump
The First Years Double Breast Pump
Global Competitor Market Shares
Traditional Revenue Contributors Lose Growth Momentum to Asian
Super Powers
Breast Pumps Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Ameda Breastfeeding Solutions (USA)
Bailey Medical Engineering (USA)
Handi-Craft Company (USA)
Hygeia Medical Group (USA)
Linco Baby Merchandise Work?s Co. (Taiwan)
NUK® USA LLC (USA)
Medela LLC (Switzerland & USA)
Philips Avent (UK)
Pigeon Corp. (Japan)
Lansinoh Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
TOMY Company Ltd. (Japan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
The Pivotal Role of Breast Milk in Building Infant Immunity and
Health Issues Related to Infant Formulas: The Fundamental
Growth Driver
Breast Pumps: Indispensable Tool for Preterm Born Babies
Uniqueness of Mother’s Milk due to Exclusivity of Components
Present
Breast Milk: The ’Gold’ Standard for Nutrition of Infants
Breast Milk: Advantages and Disadvantages
Can Formula Milk Replace Breast Milk? A Billion Dollar Question
Toxic Ingredients and other Contaminants in Infant Formulas
Known Contaminants Found in Infant Formula
Health Problems Due to Bottle Feeding Irrespective of Formula Used
Despite Decline in Global Birth Rates, Breast Pump Innovations &
Advancements Drive Healthy Market Growth
Breast Pump Innovations and Advancements
Willow, A Smart Breast Pump that can be Worn Discreetly
Babyation - An Innovative Breast Pump
A Smart, Electric Breast Pump Developed by Lansinoh
Horigen 3D Breast Pumps
Evenflo Feeding Deluxe Advanced Double Electric Breast Pump
Ameda Purely Yours
MIT Researchers Organize Hackathon for Better Breast Pump Designs
Nipple Mimicking Breastfeeding: An Important Innovation by Medela
Haakaa Silicone Breast Pump
Rising Working Women Population Benefit Market Expansion
Growing Awareness about Benefits of Breastfeeding Bodes Well
for the Market
Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthens Market
Prospects
Ballooning Global Population
Shrinking Family Size Leads to Higher Discretionary Spending
India & China: Important Potential Future Markets
BPA-Free Breast Pumps Becomes Norm of the Day
Threat of Substitutes: A Key Cause of Concern
Unethical Marketing Promotions: A Major Threat for Breast Pumps
Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Breast Pumps Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Breast Pumps Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Breast Pumps Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Battery Powered (Product Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Battery Powered (Product Segment) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Battery Powered (Product Segment) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Electric Powered (Product Segment) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Electric Powered (Product Segment) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Electric Powered (Product Segment) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Manual (Product Segment) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Manual (Product Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Manual (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Breast Pumps Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Breast Pumps Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Breast Pumps Market in the United States by Product
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 15: United States Breast Pumps Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Breast Pumps Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Canadian Breast Pumps Historic Market Review by
Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 18: Breast Pumps Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Market for Breast Pumps: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Breast Pumps Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 21: Japanese Breast Pumps Market Share Analysis by
Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Breast Pumps Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 23: Breast Pumps Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 24: Chinese Breast Pumps Market by Product Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Breast Pumps Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: European Breast Pumps Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Breast Pumps Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 27: European Breast Pumps Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: European Breast Pumps Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020-2027
Table 29: Breast Pumps Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 30: European Breast Pumps Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 31: Breast Pumps Market in France by Product Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 32: French Breast Pumps Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 33: French Breast Pumps Market Share Analysis by Product
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 34: Breast Pumps Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 35: German Breast Pumps Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 36: German Breast Pumps Market Share Breakdown by Product
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Breast Pumps Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Breast Pumps Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 39: Italian Breast Pumps Market by Product Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Breast Pumps: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Breast Pumps Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 42: United Kingdom Breast Pumps Market Share Analysis by
Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 43: Rest of Europe Breast Pumps Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020-2027
Table 44: Breast Pumps Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand
by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: Rest of Europe Breast Pumps Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 46: Breast Pumps Market in Asia-Pacific by Product
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Asia-Pacific Breast Pumps Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 48: Asia-Pacific Breast Pumps Market Share Analysis by
Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 49: Rest of World Breast Pumps Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Rest of World Breast Pumps Historic Market Review by
Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 51: Breast Pumps Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and
2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 29
