3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Battery Powered, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.6% CAGR to reach US$733.8 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electric Powered segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29% share of the global Breast Pumps market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Breast Pumps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$266.9 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.48% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$229.6 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$229.6 Million by the year 2027.



Manual Segment Corners a 15.6% Share in 2020

In the global Manual segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$113.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$122.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$149.8 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 116-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Ameda, Inc.

Bailey Medical Engineering

Handi-Craft Company

Hygeia Health

Lansinoh Laboratories Inc.

Linco Baby Merchandise Work`s Co.,

Medela

NUK® USA

Philips Avent

TOMY Company Ltd.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Breastfeeding: A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Breast Pumps: Aiding the Unequalled, Basic, Ideal, Life-Giving

Function of Mothers

List of Available Breast Pumps with Insurance Coverage

List of Select Breast Pumps by Select Players

Governmental Support and Favorable Policies Drive Steady Market

Adoption

Competition

Leading Breast Pump Companies/Brands: Brief Company Description

and Key Products Offered

Important Factors to Consider while Choosing an Ideal Breast Pump

Provision of Information Will Be Key for Gaining Consumer

Acceptance

Start-Ups Take Up Innovative Initiatives to Re-Design Breast Pumps

Innovative Breast Pump Models of Leading as well as Startup

Companies

Breast Pump Rentals Gain Momentum

Noteworthy Breast Pump Models Worldwide

Medela Pump in Style Advanced: Ideal Breast Pump Options for

Working Mothers

BelleMa Melon Breast Pump: Ideal Breast Pump for Sporadic Use

Medela Swing

Philips AVENT Double Electric Comfort Breast Pump

Spectra Baby Double/Single Breast Pump

Lansinoh Smartpump Double Electric Breast Pump

The First Years Double Breast Pump

Global Competitor Market Shares

Traditional Revenue Contributors Lose Growth Momentum to Asian

Super Powers

Breast Pumps Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Ameda Breastfeeding Solutions (USA)

Bailey Medical Engineering (USA)

Handi-Craft Company (USA)

Hygeia Medical Group (USA)

Linco Baby Merchandise Work?s Co. (Taiwan)

NUK® USA LLC (USA)

Medela LLC (Switzerland & USA)

Philips Avent (UK)

Pigeon Corp. (Japan)

Lansinoh Laboratories, Inc. (USA)

TOMY Company Ltd. (Japan)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The Pivotal Role of Breast Milk in Building Infant Immunity and

Health Issues Related to Infant Formulas: The Fundamental

Growth Driver

Breast Pumps: Indispensable Tool for Preterm Born Babies

Uniqueness of Mother’s Milk due to Exclusivity of Components

Present

Breast Milk: The ’Gold’ Standard for Nutrition of Infants

Breast Milk: Advantages and Disadvantages

Can Formula Milk Replace Breast Milk? A Billion Dollar Question

Toxic Ingredients and other Contaminants in Infant Formulas

Known Contaminants Found in Infant Formula

Health Problems Due to Bottle Feeding Irrespective of Formula Used

Despite Decline in Global Birth Rates, Breast Pump Innovations &

Advancements Drive Healthy Market Growth

Breast Pump Innovations and Advancements

Willow, A Smart Breast Pump that can be Worn Discreetly

Babyation - An Innovative Breast Pump

A Smart, Electric Breast Pump Developed by Lansinoh

Horigen 3D Breast Pumps

Evenflo Feeding Deluxe Advanced Double Electric Breast Pump

Ameda Purely Yours

MIT Researchers Organize Hackathon for Better Breast Pump Designs

Nipple Mimicking Breastfeeding: An Important Innovation by Medela

Haakaa Silicone Breast Pump

Rising Working Women Population Benefit Market Expansion

Growing Awareness about Benefits of Breastfeeding Bodes Well

for the Market

Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthens Market

Prospects

Ballooning Global Population

Shrinking Family Size Leads to Higher Discretionary Spending

India & China: Important Potential Future Markets

BPA-Free Breast Pumps Becomes Norm of the Day

Threat of Substitutes: A Key Cause of Concern

Unethical Marketing Promotions: A Major Threat for Breast Pumps

Market



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 29

