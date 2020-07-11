NEW YORK, July 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (“Kingold” or the “Company”)(NASDAQ: KGJI) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, and indexed under 20-cv-03050, is on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Kingold securities between March 15, 2018, and June 28, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Plaintiff seeks to recover compensable damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).



If you are a shareholder who purchased Kingold securities during the Class Period, you have until August 31, 2020, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com . To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

Kingold purports to design, manufacture, and sell 24-karat gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the People’s Republic of China.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading because they misrepresented and failed to disclose the following adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, which were known to Defendants or recklessly disregarded by them. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Kingold used fake gold as collateral to fraudulently secure loans; (ii) consequently, the Company would face creditor lawsuits and be delisted from the Shanghai Gold Exchange; and (iii) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On June 29, 2020, before the market opened, Caixin Global published an article entitled “Cover Story: The Mystery of $2 Billion of Loans Backed by Fake Gold.” The article stated, among other things, that Kingold had used gold bars that were actually gilded copper as collateral in loans and was now facing lawsuits as a result, and that Kingold had been delisted from the Shanghai Gold Exchange.

On this news, shares of Kingold stock fell $0.27 per share, or over 24%, to close at $0.85 per share on June 29, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com