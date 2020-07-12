Selbyville, Delaware, July 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The Asia Food Emulsifiers Market is projected to surpass USD 1 Billion by 2026, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Increasing food emulsifiers demand in the bakery and dairy sector will have a positive impact on industry growth.

Increasing health awareness along with the rising consumption of nutritious food & beverages will propel the demand for food emulsifiers. The product is added to cereals and smoothies owing to its stabilizing properties. Changing lifestyle patterns and adoption of healthy food stuff due to growing health concerns will foster health and diet drinks consumption which is likely to boost Asia food emulsifiers industry outlook.

Asia food emulsifiers market from stearoyl lactylates is set to register over 5% through 2026. Stearoyl lactylate is a synthetic food emulsifier. It is chemically manufactured from stearic acid, lactic acid, and sodium hydroxide. The product owing to dough strengthening and fat reducing properties is used for manufacturing breads and cookies. Rising demand of multi grain and brown breads owing to growing health awareness will fortify stearoyl lactylate demand, thus escalating Asian market trends.

Growing consumer awareness regarding natural food additives supported by growing R & D activities will stimulate the demand for natural emulsifiers thus driving industry growth.

Major key market players manufacturing food emulsifiers include are Riken Vitamin, Global Specialty Ingredients, ADM, Lonza, Cargill, Corbion, Mitsubishi chemical, Palsgaard, BASF, and Dupont.

Statistics for bakery & confectionary was the highest and the segment is further expected to grow owing to introduction of new flavors for biscuits, cakes, and breads.

Statistics for India was the highest and is further anticipated to grow owing to increasing number of food and beverage manufacturers in the country.

Asia food emulsifiers market from sauces and dressings application is expected to surpass USD 15 million by 2026. Emulsifiers including mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids and lecithin owing to their shelf life extending and emulsification properties are added to mayonnaise, dressings, and sauces. Mayonnaise is a mixture of egg yolks and vinegar. The product helps to stabilize the mixture by preventing oil separation in mayonnaise and dressings. Increasing utilization of mayonnaise for several cuisines including Italian, continental, and Chinese will boost industry growth.

According to market analysis, Indonesia food emulsifiers market is expected to grow at over 6.5% through 2026. Presence of international brands including Nestle, Kraft, and Unilever in Indonesia should further promote regional food & beverages market growth which will foster product demand. Rising cooking sauce demand owing to growing convenient products need will also favor industry growth.

