PHOENIX, July 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arizona Pest Squad just announced they have been approved by Defense Logistics’ Agency (DLA) to register on the System for Award Management, data base to bid for government contracts, (SAMs.gov). The System for Award Management, or SAM, is a government-wide portal that is consolidating the capabilities of multiple systems and information sources used by the Federal government in conducting the acquisition and financial assistance (which includes grants and cooperative agreements) processes. The SAM number actually is known as a Commercial and Government Entity (CAGE) Code. Once you've completed the SAM registration process, the government will provide you with a CAGE Code, which is a five-character identifier for your business.

When we connected with Ralph Gonzales, Procurement Specialist, Maricopa West Valley with Arizona Procurement Technical Assistance Center, (AZPTAC), located at Arizona Glendale Community College to get registered with the System for Award Management and government certified he was enthusiastic, extremely knowledgeable and pointed out all the immediate steps and made it happen, stated David Marshall, President/CEO of Arizona Pest Squad. Through Ralph’s direction and leadership, we bid for our first contract with the Arizona Department of Agriculture and three weeks later we were notified we won the prestigious Award for the Tusayan Forest Service Ranger Compound, Coconino and Kaibab National Forest, South Rem of the Grand Canyon. We are excited to be working with Ralph, AZPTAC and SAMS.gov for future bids, proposals and government business.

Arizona Pest Squad is nominated for the 2020 Arizona Better Business Bureau Torch Award for Ethic's and the winner of the 2018 Arizona BBB Torch Award and have been A+ Accredited since 2012. Certified with City of Phoenix and Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) DBE/SBE and with the Southwest Pacific Minority Suppliers Development Council, certified MBE. Our goal at Arizona Pest Squad is to distinguish our company, brand and lifestyle as we have grown to our goal of being a leading pest management company in Arizona, specializing in "Integrated Pest Management" (IPM) an effective and environmentally sensitive approach to controlling all desert pests.

