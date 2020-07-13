SINGAPORE, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading international online travel services provider Trip.com Group has highlighted the latest positive trends in travel in its recently released “2020 Dragon Boat Festival Holiday Tourism Big Data Report” for the China market.



With view to the China travel market, which is emerging as an exemplar for recovery of the travel industry, and where Trip.com Group serves over 300 million users, the report observes a significant month-on-month increase in domestic tourism revenue and trips.



Despite the setbacks presented by the COVID-19 pandemic since late January, the leading travel services provider has observed month-on-month growth from March, which has continued during the recent Dragon Boat Festival public holiday period. According to the report, throughout the first two days of the holiday period, a total of 37.77 million domestic trips were made, generating USD 1.36 billion in tourism revenue, exceeding the same figures for the three-day-long April Qingming Festival holiday period.



In sector-specific volume, the report also observes an encouraging return in demand for transport and accommodation, with month-on-month growth of 15% in the hotel sector, and 13% in transportation. Although international travel continues to be subject to numerous restrictions, demand is being redirected to domestic travel, with demand for air tickets having recovered to 70% of volume for the same period last year, and railway travel achieving a record high since the Lunar New Year peak travel season, serving 7.53 million passengers on 25 June alone.



In addition to sustained growth in core sectors, numerous sectors, such as car rentals, have already recovered to last year’s volume levels.



The report further gives insight into the changes in consumer behavior and preferences as travel begins to resume. Travellers demonstrated a strong preference for premium and private experiences, with nearly 60% of travellers booking high-end hotels (four-star and above), and increased interest in RV tourism, hiking, themed tours, and high-end family tours.



With an emphasis on safety, various measures including a cap of 30% capacity on tourist attractions have led popular venues such as Shanghai Disney Resort to implement an online reservation system, highlighting a significant behavioral shift towards advance online reservations for travel.



In response to these trends, Trip.com Group recently launched its international industry-wide “Travel On” initiative, introducing various guarantees for safety and flexibility, as well as an innovative “Trip.com LIVE” series of in-destination broadcasts, and discounts of up to 60% on flexible reservations with premium properties. To date, the series has achieved sales of over USD 70 million, and has emerged as an influential catalyst for travel plans.



“Travel is a resilient industry, and a fundamental part of so many of our lives,” said Trip.com Group CEO Jane Sun. “The trends we’ve observed in the China market are encouraging, and we are confident that coupled with the guarantees, measures and innovations we’ve introduced, we’ll continue to see promising growth and new heights for the industry in the near future.”

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group is a leading one-stop travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner,and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group enables local partners and travelers around the world to make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services, through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related information and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of mobile apps, Internet websites and 24/7 customer service centers. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel brands in the world, with the mission of 'making every trip the perfect trip'.

