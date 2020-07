Octopus Titan VCT plc

10 July 2020

Share Buybacks

The Board of Octopus Titan VCT plc (the "Company") announces that the Company plans its next Share Buyback in October 2020, following the announcement of the half year accounts prior to the end of September.

Graham Venables

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited





