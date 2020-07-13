Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining

13 July 2020

Vast Resources plc

(“Vast” or the “Company”)

Baita Plai Project Update

Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company, is pleased to update the market on progress at its Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine “Baita Plai” in Romania.

The Company can confirm the shipping schedules of the remaining containers of equipment, as previously announced on 8th June 2020, remain on track with the arrival of the fourth shipment of equipment at the Port of Constanta in Romania this morning. The remaining containers are expected to arrive during the course of this week.

The Company will release footage of these remaining containers being unloaded at Baita Plai on social media ahead of the commencement of production this month.

**ENDS**

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 (“MAR”).

ABOUT VAST RESOURCES PLC

Vast Resources plc, is a United Kingdom AIM listed mining company with mines and projects in Romania and Zimbabwe - focused on the rapid advancement of high quality projects by recommencing production at previously producing mines in Romania and the commencement of the joint venture mining agreement on the Chiadzwa Community Concession Block of the Chiadzwa Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe.

The Company’s portfolio includes an 80% interest in the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine in Romania, where work is now currently underway towards developing and recommissioning the mine and the Community Concession Block in Chiadzwa, Zimbabwe.

Vast Resources owns the Manaila Polymetallic Mine in Romania, which was commissioned in 2015, currently on care and maintenance. With the granting of the new extended Manaila/Carlibaba Exploitation License it will allow the Company to re-examine the exploitation of the mineral resources within the larger Carlibaba license area

