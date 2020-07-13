Due to a satisfying result for the second quarter of 2020, underpinned by favourable trends in the financial markets and a sustained good credit quality, the expectations for profit after tax have been changed to DKK 1.0 bn - 1.5 bn against the previous estimate of DKK 0.75 bn - 1.5 bn. These expectations assume stable financial markets and are exclusive of expenses of a one-off nature, which amounted to DKK 75m in the first half of 2020.

In line with expectations announced in corporate announcement of 9 June 2020, net interest income increased in the second quarter of 2020 and underlying expenses declined 4% compared with the first half of 2019.

The Group’s key figures for the first half of 2020 are attached this announcement. The Interim Financial Report for the first half of 2020 will be published in full as scheduled on 18 August 2020.

