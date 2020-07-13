Transactions during 6 July - 10 July
On 4 February 2020, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 5/2020. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 2.5bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 4 February 2020 to 7 August 2020, during which a maximum of 10 million B shares will be bought.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 6 July - 10 July:
|Number of
shares bought
|Average transaction price
|Amount
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|2,383,047
|2,023,723,804
|6 July 2020
|19,986
|887.90
|17,745,520
|7 July 2020
|20,846
|883.14
|18,409,884
|8 July 2020
|15,000
|882.53
|13,237,941
|9 July 2020
|15,462
|881.63
|13,631,837
|10 July 2020
|4,337
|911.73
|3,954,160
|Total, 6 July – 10 July 2020
|75,631
|66,979,342
|Bought from Carlsberg Foundation, 10 July 2020*
|32,925
|885.61
|29,158,610
|Accumulated under the programme
|2,491,603
|2,119,861,756
|* According to a separate agreement the Carlsberg Foundation participates on a 30.33% pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.
With the transactions stated above Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 2,649,757 own B shares, corresponding to 1.8% of the 148,156,806 total A and B shares.
Contacts
Investor Relations:
Peter Kondrup +45 2219 1221
Iben Steiness +45 2088 1232
Media Relations:
Kasper Elbjørn +45 4179 1216
Christian Wulff Søndergaard +45 3144 7965
