On 4 February 2020, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 5/2020. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 2.5bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 4 February 2020 to 7 August 2020, during which a maximum of 10 million B shares will be bought.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 6 July - 10 July:

  Number of
shares bought		Average transaction priceAmount
DKK
Accumulated, last announcement2,383,047 2,023,723,804
6 July 2020 19,986 887.90 17,745,520
7 July 2020 20,846 883.14 18,409,884
8 July 2020 15,000 882.53 13,237,941
9 July 2020 15,462 881.63 13,631,837
10 July 2020 4,337 911.73 3,954,160
Total, 6 July – 10 July 2020 75,631  66,979,342
Bought from Carlsberg Foundation, 10 July 2020*32,925885.6129,158,610
Accumulated under the programme2,491,603 2,119,861,756
* According to a separate agreement the Carlsberg Foundation participates on a 30.33% pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

With the transactions stated above Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 2,649,757 own B shares, corresponding to 1.8% of the 148,156,806 total A and B shares.

The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.

