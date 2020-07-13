Transactions during 6 July - 10 July



On 4 February 2020, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 5/2020. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 2.5bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 4 February 2020 to 7 August 2020, during which a maximum of 10 million B shares will be bought.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 6 July - 10 July:

Number of

shares bought Average transaction price Amount

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 2,383,047 2,023,723,804 6 July 2020 19,986 887.90 17,745,520 7 July 2020 20,846 883.14 18,409,884 8 July 2020 15,000 882.53 13,237,941 9 July 2020 15,462 881.63 13,631,837 10 July 2020 4,337 911.73 3,954,160 Total, 6 July – 10 July 2020 75,631 66,979,342 Bought from Carlsberg Foundation, 10 July 2020* 32,925 885.61 29,158,610 Accumulated under the programme 2,491,603 2,119,861,756 * According to a separate agreement the Carlsberg Foundation participates on a 30.33% pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

With the transactions stated above Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 2,649,757 own B shares, corresponding to 1.8% of the 148,156,806 total A and B shares.

The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Peter Kondrup +45 2219 1221

Iben Steiness +45 2088 1232



Media Relations:

Kasper Elbjørn +45 4179 1216

Christian Wulff Søndergaard +45 3144 7965

