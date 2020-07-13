New York, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Advanced Materials for Extreme Environments: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05931877/?utm_source=GNW





The analyst delineates the current status of the market for advanced ceramic materials for extreme environments, defines trends, and presents growth forecasts for the next five years.The market for advanced materials for extreme environments is analyzed based on the following segments: material group, composition, microstructure, configuration, application, and region.



In addition, technological issues, including key events and the latest developments, are discussed.



More specifically, the market analysis conducted for this report is divided into five sections.



In the first section, an introduction to the topic and a historical review of the technologies of advanced materials for extreme environments are provided, including an outline of recent events. In this section, current and emerging applications for advanced ceramic materials for extreme environments are also identified and grouped in segments (aerospace and defense, energy, mechanical/chemical/ metallurgical, and others).



The second section provides a technological review of advanced ceramic materials for extreme environments.This section offers a detailed description of advanced materials for extreme environments, their properties, configurations, and typical fabrication methods.



This section concludes with an analysis of the most important technological developments since 2016, including examples of significant patents recently issued or applied for. The chapter ends with a highlight of the most active research organizations operating in this field and their activities.



The third section entails a global market analysis for advanced ceramic materials for extreme environments.Global revenues (sales data in millions of dollars) are presented for each segment (material group, composition, microstructure, configuration, application, and region), with actual data referring to the years 2018 and 2019, and estimates for 2020.



Dollar figures refer to sales of these products at the manufacturing level.



The analysis of current revenues for advanced ceramic materials for extreme environments is followed by a detailed presentation of market growth trends, based on industry growth, technological trends, and regional trends.The third section concludes by providing projected revenues for advanced ceramic materials for extreme environments within each segment, together with forecast CAGRs for the period 2020 through 2025.



Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



In the fourth section of the study, which covers global industry structure, the report offers a list of the leading manufacturers of advanced ceramic materials for extreme environments, together with a description of their products.The analysis includes a description of the geographical distribution of these firms and an evaluation of other key industry players.



Detailed company profiles of the top players are also provided.



The fifth and final section includes an analysis of recently issued U.S. patents, with a summary of patents related to advanced materials for extreme environments, fabrication methods, and applications. Patent analysis is performed by region, country, assignee, patent category, material type, material group, and application.



Advanced materials for extreme environments are a group of materials characterized by distinct properties suitable for applications requiring resistance to ultrahigh temperatures, oxidation and corrosion, high mechanical stresses, intense wear and other unusual conditions.The most common advanced ceramic materials for extreme environments are based on borides, carbides, and nitrides of group IV and V transition metals.



These materials have very high melting points (3000°C or higher) in their pure form.



The analyst has identified a number of sectors in which advanced materials for extreme environments find current and potential applications, including aerospace, defense, energy, mechanical, chemical, and metallurgical.



This study provides an updated review of the technologies of advanced ceramic materials for extreme environments, including materials, properties, configurations, fabrication processes, and applications. It also offers a detailed market analysis for these products by segment (material group, composition, microstructure, configuration, application, and region), describing technical aspects and trends that will affect future growth of this market.



As shown in the Summary Table, the global market for advanced ceramic materials for extreme environments increased from $REDACTED billion in 2018 to $REDACTED billion in 2019, and is estimated to drop to $REDACTED billion in 2020, as a consequence of the economic slow-down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Mechanical/chemical/metallurgical applications currently account for the largest share of the market, at an estimated REDACTED% of the total in 2020, corresponding to $REDACTEDbillion.Within this segment, advanced ceramic materials for extreme environments are being used primarily for fabrication of super-hard wearand corrosion resistant components, parts for high-temperature furnaces, and sputtering targets forhard coatings.



Sales of advanced materials for extreme environments for the metallurgical/chemical/mechanical sector are projected to rise at a CAGR of REDACTED% during the 2020-2025 period.



By comparison, advanced ceramic materials for extreme environments for aerospace and defense represent a much smaller share at REDACTED% of the total, corresponding to estimated 2020 revenues of $REDACTED million. This segment has been expanding at a REDACTED% CAGR since 2018, mainly driven by the use of advanced materials for extreme environments for production of aircraft components and military systems.



All the remaining applications currently account for an estimated REDACTED% of the total market in 2020, with revenues of $REDACTED million.

