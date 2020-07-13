Company Announcement no. 33/2020

On February 5, 2020 SimCorp A/S announced a share buyback program in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR.

In connection with the program SimCorp A/S will repurchase shares for an amount of up to EUR 10.0m, to be executed during the period from February 5, 2020 to July 31, 2020.

The following transactions have been executed under the program:         

Date 

  		Number of shares Average
purchase price
(DKK per share) 		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated under the program as of last announcement: 95,682 649.34 62,130,303
July 6, 2020  900 723.44 651,100
July 7, 2020  900 717.97 646,171
July 8, 2020  900 723.38 651,041
July 9, 2020  900 744.66 670,197
July 10, 2020  900 731.46 658,311
Accumulated under the program following above purchases: 100,182 652.88 65,407,123

Following above purchases, SimCorp holds 844.208 treasury shares corresponding to 2.1% of the share capital.

Purchases for an amount of EUR 1.2m (approx. DKK 9.0m) remain to be executed under the program.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:
Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, SimCorp A/S (+45 3544 8822)

