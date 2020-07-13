New York, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Markets for Laser Systems, Components and Materials" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0715881/?utm_source=GNW

- Individual laser types such as diode, fiber, carbon dioxide, solid-state, excimer, dye and other gas lasers.

- The above forecasts are classified on the basis of application industry, geographic region and value chain contributors on value basis.

- The Executive Summary provides a snapshot of the key findings of the report.



Chapter 3, Laser Theory and its Applications, introduces and explains central operating concepts, followed by key laser applications. The chapter highlights differences and also identifies important common threads that run through diverse laser types.



Chapter 4, Global Markets, provides a total view of the laser market quantitatively.



Chapter 5, U.S. Patent Analysis, highlights the activity underway in the area of laser modules. The chapter classifies the patents awarded according to categories such as carbon dioxide lasers, dye lasers, excimer lasers, fiber lasers, generic gas lasers, helium-based lasers, ion lasers, quantum cascade lasers, general semiconductor lasers, solid-state lasers and vertical cavity surface-emitting lasers (VCSEL).



Chapter 6, Stakeholders and Value Chain, highlights stakeholder categories and analyzes their activities in this domain-clarifying where and how they fit in the big picture.



Report Includes:

- 64 tables

- A descriptive study and trend analysis of the global markets for laser systems, components and materials within the industry

- Analyses of the global market trends with data corresponding to market size for 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

- Discussion of underlying technologies and factors influencing the demand, including current trends, changing regulatory landscape, technological achievements and other macroeconomic factors

- Patent analysis covering classification of significant U.S. patents according to categories of laser modules

- Assessment of the suppliers’ landscape on the basis of companies best-positioned to meet this ever-evolving demand, and their corresponding market share analysis

- Comprehensive profiles of key corporate players, including Aerotech, Frankfurt Laser, FujiFilm, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., and PhoVel



Reasons for Doing the Study:

This report presents a snapshot of the overall laser market; spanning laser technologies, end-user industries, geographic regions and value chain.Such a snapshot assumes significance in the context of lasers, as the laser market is extremely fragmented at all levels-innovation, design, manufacturing, integration and sales.



While the fundamental technology driving lasers is fairly consistent, there is no single market research study that attempts to present a composite picture of the overall market for lasers and modules spanning major application verticals and major laser types. It is impossible to forecast the market size for laser modules in isolation, rather one has to consider the extremely varied

scenarios that characterize its demand- and supply-side dynamics. The former is represented by application industry, while the latter is manifested by the energy source underpinning the laser type. This report breaks down the laser market along all major categories.

