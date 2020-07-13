Dublin, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Trains Market: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global autonomous trains market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 13% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the autonomous trains market looks promising with opportunities in the tram, suburban, monorail, light rail, and high-speed rail. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for efficient transportation with a high level of safety, increased budget allocations for the development of railway systems and infrastructure, and continuous research and development in the automation technology.



The study includes the autonomous trains market size and forecast for the autonomous trains market through 2024, segmented by train type, technology, grade, component, application and region.



Some of the autonomous trains companies profiled in this report include Thales Group, Alstom, Hitachi, Bombardier Transportation, Ansaldo STS, SIEMENS, Mitsubishi Electric, and CRRC and others.



Some of the features of the report include:

Market size estimates: Autonomous trains market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Market size by train type, technology, grade, component, application, and region.

Regional analysis: Autonomous trains market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for autonomous trains in the autonomous trains market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for autonomous trains in the autonomous trains market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the autonomous trains market by train type (long distance train, suburban, tram, monorail, subway/metro), technology (CBTC, ERTMS, PTC, and ATC), grade (GoA1+GoA2, GoA3, GoA4), component (tachometer, doppler, accelerometer, camera, antenna, and radio set), application (passenger, and freight), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the autonomous trains market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the autonomous trains market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this autonomous trains market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the autonomous trains market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the autonomous trains market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this autonomous trains market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this autonomous trains area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this, autonomous trains market?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Autonomous Trains Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Autonomous Trains Market by Train Type

3.3.1: Long Distance Train

3.3.2: Suburban

3.3.3: Tram

3.3.4: Monorail

3.3.5: Subway/Metro

3.4: Global Autonomous Trains Market by Technology

3.4.1: CBTC

3.4.2: ERTMS

3.4.3: PTC

3.4.4: ATC

3.5: Global Autonomous Trains Market by Grade

3.5.1: GoA1 + GoA2

3.5.2: GoA3

3.5.3: GoA4

3.6: Global Autonomous Trains Market by Component

3.6.1: Tachometer

3.6.2: Doppler

3.6.3: Accelerometer

3.6.4: Camera

3.6.5: Antenna

3.6.6: Radio Set

3.7: Global Autonomous Trains Market by Application

3.7.1: Passenger

3.7.2: Freight



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Autonomous Trains Market by Region

4.2: North American Autonomous Trains Market

4.2.1: Market by Train Type: Long Distance Train, Suburban, Tram, Monorail, Subway/Metro

4.2.2: Market by Technology: CBTC, ERTMS, PTC, ATC

4.2.3: Market by Grade: GoA1 + GoA2, GoA3, GoA4

4.2.4: Market by Component: Tachometer, Doppler, Accelerometer, Camera, Antenna, Radio Set

4.2.5: Market by Application: Passenger, Freight

4.2.6: Market by Country: United States, Canada, Mexico

4.3: European Autonomous Trains Market

4.4: APAC Autonomous Trains Market

4.5: RoW Autonomous Trains Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Autonomous Trains Market by Train Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Autonomous Trains Market by Technology

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Autonomous Trains Market by Grade

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Autonomous Trains Market by Component

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for Global Autonomous Trains Market by Application

6.1.6: Growth Opportunities for Global Autonomous Trains Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Autonomous Trains Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Autonomous Trains Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Autonomous Trains Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Thales Group

7.2: Alstom

7.3: Hitachi

7.4: Bombardier Transportation

7.5: Ansaldo STS

7.6: SIEMENS

7.7: Mitsubishi Electric

7.8: CRRC



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g0xgkw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900