Global Fungal Protein Market is expected to cross USD 6 Billion by 2026, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Growing fungal protein utilization in multiple application including food & beverages, animal feed and pharmaceutical will have a positive impact on industry growth.

Health benefits including health skin rejuvenation, eyesight improvement, immune system enhancement & cholesterol reduction are surging product demand. Further, the growing demand for nutritious food along with the advantages of calorie reduction in foods will drive the industry share.

Upsurge in the demand for yeast-infused diets for poultry, beef, pork, pets, and aquaculture sectors will promulgate fungal protein industry growth. Rising technology innovations due to significant R&D investments by market players will further support business expansion.

Fungal protein market from brewer’s yeast is expected to register more than 4.5% CAGR through 2026. Brewer's yeast is rich in proteins, B vitamins, and minerals that can help in maintaining optimal blood sugar levels. It helps in the fermentation of beverages by reacting with glucose to provide the required amount of alcohol levels, hence, finds application in alcoholic beverages, particularly in wine and beer. It is also used as a protein supplement in animal feed that leads to increased milk productivity, higher meat production, and better reproductive efficiency in farm animals and pets. In addition, brewer's yeast contains chromium that promotes development of insulin & controls glucose level in blood, hence, used for preparation of medicines for diabetic patients.

Some major findings of the fungal protein market report include:

Increasing product utilization owing to shifting consumer preferences towards healthy diet regimes will foster industry outlook

Rising vegan population globally has result in increasing product demand owing to cover nutritional gaps created by lack of consumption of meat products will foster market growth

Some of the key manufacturers in the market include Lesaffre Group, Angel Yeast, Alltech, AB Mauri and DSM N.V.

Fungal protein industry from Fusarium venenatum witnessed highest growth potential and the sector is further anticipated to grow due to increasing demand for meat alterative and fat substitute dairy products

Europe holds a substantial share in the market and is further forecast to grow owing to rising vegan population especially in Germany product

North America fungal proteins market exceeded USD 890 Million in 2019 and is expected to achieve over 9% CAGR up to 2026. Yeast is extensively used as leavening agent in various processed foods and bakery items including noodles, pizza dough, breads, and cakes. Rising consumption of processed food owing to busy work schedules and changing taste preferences will foster the product demand. The North America bakery product market was estimated at over USD 200 billion in 2018 and is further expected to grow. The increasing demand for bakery products owing to the rising consumption of multi-grain breads for health purposes will have a positive impact on market outlook.

Yeast based fungal protein industry from pharmaceutical application is expected to grow at over 5% through 2026. Increasing product utilization in pharmaceutical protein synthesis due to eukaryotic and unicellular characteristics as well as post-translational modifications ability will propel industry growth. Fungal proteins are increasingly used in skincare and haircare products owing to benefits in reducing acne and hair loss among adolescents. These products are increasingly being used for heterologous production of pharmaceutical proteins and enzymes. Thus, these factors should promote market trends.

Key manufacturers in fungal protein market include Lesaffre Group, Angel Yeast, Alltech, AB Mauri and DSM N.V. Companies are implementing strategic initiatives including new product launch, mergers and acquisitions to enhance market share. For example, In August 2018, Biorigin announced the expansion of its production facility located in Louisville, U.S. This expansion includes investment of USD 3.5 million along with installation of a new fermenter. Through this expansion, the company will be able to cater to the growing product demand across regions including North America and Europe.

