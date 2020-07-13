Dublin, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Physician Dispensed Cosmeceutical Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global physician dispensed cosmeceutical market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 11% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the physician-dispensed cosmeceutical market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online sales industries.



The major growth drivers for this market are the ground level knowledge about the dynamic consumer preferences, adverse effects of a stressful lifestyle, damages caused to skin, eyes, and hair by UV rays, and the impact of pollution.



The study includes the physician dispensed cosmeceutical market size and forecast for the global physician dispensed cosmeceutical market through 2024, segmented by product type, application and region.



Some of the physician dispensed cosmeceutical companies profiled in this report include Johnson & Johnson, Jan Marini, Allergan, Procter & Gamble, Loreal, Unilever, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, and ZO Skin Health.



Some of the features of the report include:

Market size estimates: Global physician dispensed cosmeceutical market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region.

Segmentation analysis: Global market size by various applications such as by product type, application, and region.

Regional analysis: Global physician dispensed cosmeceutical market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for physician dispensed cosmeceutical in the global physician dispensed cosmeceutical market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for physician dispensed cosmeceutical in the global physician dispensed cosmeceutical market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global physician dispensed cosmeceutical market by product type (skincare products, hair care products, and eye care products), application (hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online sales), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and ROW)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the physician dispensed cosmeceutical market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the physician dispensed cosmeceutical market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in the physician dispensed cosmeceutical market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the physician dispensed cosmeceutical market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the physician dispensed cosmeceutical market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this physician dispensed cosmeceutical market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the physician dispensed cosmeceutical area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities have taken place in the last five years in the physician dispensed cosmeceutical market?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Physician Dispensed Cosmeceutical Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Physician Dispensed Cosmeceutical Market by Product Type

3.3.1: Skin Care Products

3.3.2: Hair Care Products

3.3.3: Eye Care Products

3.4: Global Physician Dispensed Cosmeceutical Market by Application

3.4.1: Hospital Pharmacy

3.4.2: Retail Pharmacy

3.4.3: Online Sales



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Physician Dispensed Cosmeceutical Market by Region

4.2: North American Physician Dispensed Cosmeceutical Market

4.2.1: Market by Product Type: Skin Care Products, Hair Care Products, and Eye Care Products

4.2.2: Market by Application: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Sales

4.3: European Physician Dispensed Cosmeceutical Market

4.4: APAC Physician Dispensed Cosmeceutical Market

4.5: ROW Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals Market by Product Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Johnson & Johnson

7.2: Jan Marini Skin Research

7.3: Allergan

7.4: Procter & Gamble

7.5: Loreal

7.6: Unilever

7.7: Valeant Pharmaceuticals

7.8: ZO Skin Health



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q5678j

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com