The global baby diaper market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the baby diaper market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer goods sector. The major growth drivers for this market are growing awareness regarding health issues of babies and infants, increasing disposable income, rising population of female workers, and various initiatives taken by the manufacturers to provide affordable products.



The study includes the baby diaper market size and forecast for the global baby diaper market through 2024, segmented by product type, size, age group and region.



Some of the baby diaper companies profiled in this report include Procter & Gamble, Unicharm, Kimberly Clark, SCA Hygiene Products, Hengan, and Kao.



Some of the features of the report include:

Market size estimates: Global baby diaper market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region.

Segmentation analysis: Global baby diaper market size by product type, size, age group, and region.

Regional analysis: Global baby diaper market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for baby diaper in the global baby diaper market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for baby diaper in the global baby diaper market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global baby diaper market by product type (cloth diapers (fitted, flat, all-in-one, pre-fold, and other), disposable diapers (super-absorbent diapers, ultra-absorbent diapers, biodegradable diapers, regular diapers, swim pants, and training nappy), size (small and extra small, medium, large, extra large), age group (infants, babies and young toddlers, toddlers, children), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the baby diaper market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the baby diaper market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this baby diaper market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the baby diaper market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the baby diaper market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this baby diaper market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this baby diaper area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in baby diaper market?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Baby Diaper Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Baby Diaper Market by Product Type

3.3.1: Cloth Diapers

3.3.1.1: Fitted

3.3.1.2: Flat

3.3.1.3: All-in-One

3.3.1.4: Pre-Fold

3.3.1.5: Others

3.3.2: Disposable Diapers

3.3.2.1: Super-Absorbent Diapers

3.3.2.2: Ultra-Absorbent Diapers

3.3.2.3: Biodegradable Diapers

3.3.2.4: Regular Diapers

3.3.2.5: Swim Pants

3.3.2.6: Training Nappy

3.4: Global Baby Diaper Market by Size

3.4.1: Small & Extra Small (S & XS)

3.4.2: Medium (M)

3.4.3: Large (L)

3.4.4: Extra Large (XL)

3.5: Global Baby Diaper Market by Age Group

3.5.1: Infants (06 Months)

3.5.2: Babies and Young Toddlers (618 Months)

3.5.3: Toddlers (1824 Months)

3.5.4: Children Above 2 Years



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Baby Diaper Market by Region

4.2: North American Baby Diaper Market

4.3: European Baby Diaper Market

4.4: APAC Baby Diaper Market

4.5: RoW Baby Diaper Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Baby Diaper Market by Product Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Baby Diaper Market by Size

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Baby Diaper Market by Age Group

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Baby Diaper Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Baby Diaper Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Baby Diaper Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Procter & Gamble

7.2: Unicharm

7.3: Kimberly Clark

7.4: SCA

7.5: Hengan

7.6: Kao



