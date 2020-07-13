Dublin, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sheet Face Mask Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global sheet face mask market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the sheet face mask market looks promising with opportunities in the market of consumer goods and services. The major growth drivers for this market are the increasing awareness related to benefits of sheet masks such as anti-aging and skin hydration and the fast-moving lifestyles, pollution, product efficacy and safety, and the need for ingredients to keep the skin young and healthy.



The study includes the sheet face mask market size and forecast for the global sheet face mask market through 2024, segmented by product type, application, category type, distribution channel and region.



Some of the sheet face mask companies profiled in this report include Sephora, Boss Biological Technique, Lancome, Kracie Holdings, Innisfree, Bio Republic Skin Care, Star Skin Beauty Group, Yunos, ES Cosmetics, The Face Shop, Tonymoly, Biorepublic Skin Care, Estee Lauder, and Decleor.



Some of the features of the report include:

Market size estimates: Global sheet face mask market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region.

Segmentation analysis: Global sheet face mask market size by product type, application, category type, distribution channel, and region.

Regional analysis: Global sheet face mask market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for sheet face mask in the global sheet face mask market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for sheet face mask in the global sheet face mask market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global sheet face mask market by product type (non-woven, cotton, hydrogel, bio cellulose, and other), application (male and female), category type (premium sheet face masks and mass sheet face masks), distribution channel (online and offline), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the sheet face mask market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the sheet face mask market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in the sheet face mask market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the sheet face mask market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the sheet face mask market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the sheet face mask market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the sheet face mask area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities have taken place in the last five years in the sheet face mask market?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Sheet Face Mask Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Sheet Face Mask Market by Product Type

3.3.1: Non-Woven

3.3.2: Cotton

3.3.3: Hydrogel

3.3.4: Bio Cellulose

3.3.5: Other (Ecoderma and Pulp)

3.4: Global Sheet Face Mask Market by Application

3.4.1: Male

3.4.2: Female

3.5: Global Sheet Face Mask Market by Category Type

3.5.1: Premium Sheet Face Mask

3.5.2: Mass Sheet Face Mask

3.6: Global Sheet Face Mask Market by Distribution Channel

3.6.1: Online

3.6.2: Offline



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Sheet Face Mask Market by Region

4.2: North American Sheet Face Mask Market

4.2.1: Market by Product Type: Non-Woven, Cotton, Hydrogel, Bio Cellulose and Other

4.2.2: Market by Application: Male and Female

4.2.3: Market by Category Type: Premium Sheet Face Masks and Mass Sheet Face Masks

4.2.4: Market by Distribution Channel: Online and Offline

4.3: European Sheet Face Masks Market

4.4: APAC Sheet Face Masks Market

4.5: RoW Sheet Face Masks Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Sheet Face Masks Market by Product Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Sheet Face Masks Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Sheet Face Masks Market by Category Type

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Sheet Face Masks Market by Distribution Channel

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for Global Sheet Face Masks Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Sheet Face Masks Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Sheet Face Masks Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Sephora

7.2: Lancome

7.3: 3 LAB

7.4: Kracie

7.5: Innisfree

7.6: Bio Republic

7.7: Star Skin Beauty

7.8: Yunos

7.9: The Face Shop

7.10: Tonymoly



