The global wireless power transmission market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 23% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the wireless power transmission market looks promising with opportunities in the smartphone, notebook, tablet, wearable electronic, and electric vehicle charging applications. The major drivers for this market are increasing consumer preference for wireless connectivity, growth in electric vehicles, and increasing need for effective charging systems.



The study includes the wireless power transmission market size and forecast for the global Wireless Power Transmission market through 2024, segmented by technology, implementation, application and region.



Some of the wireless power transmission companies profiled in this report include Integrated Device Technology, Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics, TDK Corporation, Texas Instruments, Nucurrent, and Witricity Corporation.



Some of the features of the report include:

Market size estimates: Wireless power transmission market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application

Segmentation analysis: Market size by various segments such as by technology, implementation, application, and region

Regional analysis: Wireless power transmission market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for wireless power transmission in the wireless power transmission market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, wireless power transmission in the wireless power transmission market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global wireless power transmission by technology (near-field technology [inductive, magnetic resonance, and capacitive coupling/conductive] and far-field technology [microwave/rf, and laser/infrared]), implementation (integrated and aftermarket), application (receiver and transmitter), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Wireless Power Transmission Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Wireless Power Transmission Market by Technology

3.3.1: Near-Field Technology

3.3.1.1: Inductive

3.3.1.2: Magnetic Resonance

3.3.1.3: Capacitive Coupling/Conductive

3.3.2: Far-Field Technology

3.3.2.1: Microwave/RF

3.3.2.2: Laser/Infrared

3.4: Global Wireless Power Transmission Market by Implementation

3.4.1: Integrated

3.4.2: Aftermarket

3.5: Global Wireless Power Transmission Market by Application

3.5.1: Receiver

3.5.2: Transmitter



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Wireless Power Transmission Market by Region

4.2: North American Wireless Power Transmission Market

4.2.1: Market by Application: Receiver and Transmitter

4.2.2: Market by Implementation: Integrated and Aftermarket

4.2.3: United States Wireless Power Transmission Market

4.2.4: Canadian Wireless Power Transmission Market

4.2.5: Mexican Wireless Power Transmission Market

4.3: European Wireless Power Transmission Market

4.4: APAC Wireless Power Transmission Market

4.5: ROW Wireless Power Transmission Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Wireless Power Transmission Market by Technology

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Wireless Power Transmission Market by Implementation

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Wireless Power Transmission Market by Application

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Wireless Power Transmission Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Wireless Power Transmission Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Wireless Power Transmission Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Integrated Device Technology

7.2: Qualcomm

7.3: Samsung Electronics

7.4: TDK Corporation

7.5: Texas Instruments

7.6: Nucurrent

7.7: Witricity Corporation



