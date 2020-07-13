Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d’actions composant le capital social

Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital

Article L. 233-8-II du Code de commerce et article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF

Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial code and article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulation

Dénomination sociale de l’émetteur : Worldline SA Name and address of the Company : River Ouest 80 Quai Voltaire 95870 Bezons (code ISIN FR 0011981968)





Date d’arrêté des informations







Declaration date Nombre total d’actions composant le capital







Total number of shares Nombre total de droits de vote







Total number of voting rights







30/06/2020







182 960 921 Nombre de droits de vote théoriques : 189 998 561







Number of theoretical voting rights : 189 998 561



Nombre de droits de vote exerçables* : 189 645 214







Number of effective voting rights** : 189 645 214





* Nombre de droits de vote exerçables = nombre de droits de vote théoriques (ou nombre total de droits de vote attachés aux actions) – actions privées du droit de vote

** Number of effective voting rights = number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) – shares without voting rights

Pièce jointe