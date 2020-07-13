Dublin, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Infrastructure Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report on the global 5G infrastructure market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global 5G infrastructure market to grow with a CAGR of 64.1% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on 5G infrastructure market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.
The report on 5G infrastructure market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global 5G infrastructure market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global 5G infrastructure market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
The global 5G infrastructure market is segmented on the basis of communication infrastructure, network technology, chipset type, and end-user industries.
The Global 5G infrastructure Market by Communication Infrastructure
The Global 5G infrastructure Market by Network Technology
The Global 5G infrastructure Market by Chipset Type
The Global 5G infrastructure Market by End-user Industries
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Research Methods
1.3. Research Approaches
2. Executive Summary
2.1. 5G Infrastructure Market Highlights
2.2. 5G Infrastructure Market Projection
2.3. 5G Infrastructure Market Regional Highlights
3. Global 5G Infrastructure Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Communication Infrastructure
3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Network Technology
3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Chipset Type
3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-user Industries
3.4.5. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.5. Value Chain Analysis of 5G Infrastructure Market
4. 5G Infrastructure Market Macro Indicator Analysis
5. Global 5G Infrastructure Market by Communication Infrastructure
5.1. Small Cell
5.2. Radio Access Network (RAN)
5.3. Macro Cell
5.4. Distributed Antenna System
6. Global 5G Infrastructure Market by Network Technology
6.1. Software Defined Networking (SDN)
6.2. Network Function Virtualization (NFV)
6.3. Mobile Edge Computing (MEC)
6.4. Fog Computing (FC)
7. Global 5G Infrastructure Market by Chipset Type
7.1. Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)
7.2. Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC)
7.3. Other Chipset Types
8. Global 5G Infrastructure Market by End-user Industries
8.1. Automotive
8.2. Consumer Electronics
8.3. Healthcare
8.4. Other End-user Industries
9. Global 5G Infrastructure Market by Region 2019-2025
9.1. North America
9.1.1. North America 5G Infrastructure Market by Communication Infrastructure
9.1.2. North America 5G Infrastructure Market by Network Technology
9.1.3. North America 5G Infrastructure Market by Chipset Type
9.1.4. North America 5G Infrastructure Market by End-user Industries
9.1.5. North America 5G Infrastructure Market by Country
9.2. Europe
9.2.1. Europe 5G Infrastructure Market by Communication Infrastructure
9.2.2. Europe 5G Infrastructure Market by Network Technology
9.2.3. Europe 5G Infrastructure Market by Chipset Type
9.2.4. Europe 5G Infrastructure Market by End-user Industries
9.2.5. Europe 5G Infrastructure Market by Country
9.3. Asia-Pacific
9.3.1. Asia-Pacific 5G Infrastructure Market by Communication Infrastructure
9.3.2. Asia-Pacific 5G Infrastructure Market by Network Technology
9.3.3. Asia-Pacific 5G Infrastructure Market by Chipset Type
9.3.4. Asia-Pacific 5G Infrastructure Market by End-user Industries
9.3.5. Asia-Pacific 5G Infrastructure Market by Country
9.4. RoW
9.4.1. RoW 5G Infrastructure Market by Communication Infrastructure
9.4.2. RoW 5G Infrastructure Market by Network Technology
9.4.3. RoW 5G Infrastructure Market by Chipset Type
9.4.4. RoW 5G Infrastructure Market by End-user Industries
9.4.5. RoW 5G Infrastructure Market by Sub-region
10. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
10.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global 5G Infrastructure Market
10.2. Companies Profiled
10.2.1. Intel Corporation
10.2.2. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
10.2.3. NEC Corporation
10.2.4. Qualcomm Inc.
10.2.5. Ericsson Inc.
10.2.6. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
10.2.7. Nokia Corporation
10.2.8. Cisco Systems, Inc.
10.2.9. Analog Devices, Inc.
10.2.10. Verizon Communications Inc.
10.2.11. Other Companies
11. Appendix
11.1. Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire
