Dublin, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Workforce Analytics Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The workforce analytics market is poised to grow by USD 983.73 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period. This report on the workforce analytics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in demand for cloud-based solutions and the use of automation in HR processes.



The workforce analytics market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the need for efficient workforce management as one of the prime reasons driving the workforce analytics market growth during the next few years.



The research presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The workforce analytics market covers the following areas:

Workforce analytics market sizing

Workforce analytics market forecast

Workforce analytics market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading workforce analytics market vendors that include Automatic Data Processing Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., Infor Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Kronos Inc., Oracle Corp., Paycor Inc., SAP SE, Tableau Software LLC, and Workday Inc. Also, the workforce analytics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The research presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Retail - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

BFSI - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Telecom and IT - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End user

6. Customer landscape

Overview

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver-Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Automatic Data Processing Inc.

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Infor Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Kronos Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Paycor Inc.

SAP SE

Tableau Software LLC

Workday Inc.

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3a6dfc

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900