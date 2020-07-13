Half-year report on Worldline SA’s liquidity contract as of June 30th, 2020
Bezons, July 13th 2020
Pursuant to the liquidity contract entered into by Worldline SA with Rothschild Martin Maurel, as of June 30th, 2020, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:
It is reminded that as of December 31st, 2019 the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:
About Worldline
Worldline [Euronext: WLN] is the European leader in the payment and transactional services industry. With innovation at the core of its DNA, Worldline’s core offerings include pan-European and domestic Commercial Acquiring for physical or online businesses, secured payment transaction processing for banks and financial institutions, as well as transactional services in e-Ticketing and for local and central public agencies. Thanks to a presence in 30+ countries, Worldline is the payment partner of choice for merchants, banks, public transport operators, government agencies and industrial companies, delivering cutting-edge digital services. Worldline’s activities are organized around three axes: Merchant Services, Financial Services including equensWorldline and Mobility & e-Transactional Services. Worldline employs circa 12,000 people worldwide, with 2019 revenue of circa 2.4 billion euros. worldline.com
Contacts
Investors Relations
David Pierre-Kahn
+33 6 28 51 45 96
david.pierre-kahn@worldline.com
Attachments
WORLDLINE SA
Bezons, FRANCE
Worldline - Liquidity contract H1 2020FILE URL | Copy the link below
Worldline - Half-year report on the liquidity contract -30 june 2020FILE URL | Copy the link below
WORLDLINE SA LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: