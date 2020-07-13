Half-year report on Worldline SA’s liquidity contract as of June 30th, 2020

Bezons, July 13th 2020

Pursuant to the liquidity contract entered into by Worldline SA with Rothschild Martin Maurel, as of June 30th, 2020, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

4.000 shares

4.962.650,00€

It is reminded that as of December 31st, 2019 the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

0 share

€ 5,250,264.00

