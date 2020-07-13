Dublin, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Harbor Management Software Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The harbor management software market is poised to grow by USD 16.263 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. This report on the harbor management software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the enhanced harbor security and safety and adoption of cloud-based harbor management software. In addition, the need to improve business efficiency is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The harbor management software market analysis include deployment segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the integration of harbor management software with AIS as one of the prime reasons driving the harbor management software market growth during the next few years. Also, the increase in seaborne trade and rapid development of new harbors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The research presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The harbor management software market covers the following areas:

Harbor management software market sizing

Harbor management software market forecast

Harbor management software market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading harbor management software market vendors that include Harbour Assist, Harbour Mastery Inc., J.F. Brennan Company Inc., Leonardo Spa, Navis LLC, Mission Critical Software LLC, Nautical Software Solution, Saab AB, TPG Marine Enterprises LLC, and Wrtsil Corp. Also, the harbor management software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The research presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

On-premise - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Cloud based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Deployment

6. Customer Landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Harbour Assist

Harbour Mastery Inc.

J.F. Brennan Company Inc.

Leonardo Spa

Navis LLC

Mission Critical Software LLC

Nautical Software Solution

Saab AB

TPG Marine Enterprises LLC

Wrtsil Corp.

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nfgyre

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900