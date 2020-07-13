Dublin, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Harbor Management Software Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The harbor management software market is poised to grow by USD 16.263 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. This report on the harbor management software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the enhanced harbor security and safety and adoption of cloud-based harbor management software. In addition, the need to improve business efficiency is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The harbor management software market analysis include deployment segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the integration of harbor management software with AIS as one of the prime reasons driving the harbor management software market growth during the next few years. Also, the increase in seaborne trade and rapid development of new harbors will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The research presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The harbor management software market covers the following areas:

  • Harbor management software market sizing
  • Harbor management software market forecast
  • Harbor management software market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading harbor management software market vendors that include Harbour Assist, Harbour Mastery Inc., J.F. Brennan Company Inc., Leonardo Spa, Navis LLC, Mission Critical Software LLC, Nautical Software Solution, Saab AB, TPG Marine Enterprises LLC, and Wrtsil Corp. Also, the harbor management software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Deployment
  • On-premise - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Cloud based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Deployment

6. Customer Landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers - Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Harbour Assist
  • Harbour Mastery Inc.
  • J.F. Brennan Company Inc.
  • Leonardo Spa
  • Navis LLC
  • Mission Critical Software LLC
  • Nautical Software Solution
  • Saab AB
  • TPG Marine Enterprises LLC
  • Wrtsil Corp.

10. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

