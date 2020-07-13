Dublin, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Crisis Management Software Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The crisis management software market is poised to grow by $ 9.35 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The reports on crisis management software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing spread of coronavirus globally and the emergence of chatbots.



The crisis management software market analysis includes deployment segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the rising adoption of blockchain in crisis management software as one of the prime reasons driving the crisis management software market growth during the next few years.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The crisis management software market covers the following areas:

Crisis management software market sizing

Crisis management software market forecast

Crisis management software market industry analysis.

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading crisis management software market vendors that include Badger Software Ltd., Everbridge Inc., F24 AG, Incidentcontrolroom.com, IntraPoint AS, Noggin Corp., RiskLogic Pty Ltd., RMS Software Inc., The Response Group LLC, and YUDU Ltd. Also, the crisis management software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five Force Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

On-premise - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Cloud - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Deployment

6. Customer landscape

Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9 Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Badger Software Ltd.

Everbridge Inc.

F24 AG

Incidentcontrolroom.com

IntraPoint AS

Noggin Corp.

RiskLogic Pty Ltd.

RMS Software Inc.

The Response Group LLC

YUDU Ltd.

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

