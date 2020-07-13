ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 24 May 2019, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn was to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 4 June 2019. The first phase of the program was initiated on 4 June 2019 and completed on 25 September 2019, and the second phase of the program was initiated on 26 September and completed on 28 February 2020.

During the third phase of the program running from 4 March 2020 up to 24 July 2020, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.4bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 6 July 2020 to 10 July 2020:

Number of

A shares Average purchase

price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 252,906 1,799,426,280 06 July 2020 916 7,715.9663 7,067,825 07 July 2020 863 7,656.9332 6,607,933 08 July 2020 875 7,543.4235 6,600,496 09 July 2020 889 7,510.3125 6,676,668 10 July 2020 906 7,534.0682 6,825,866 Total 6-10 July 2020 4,449 33,778,788 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 2,288 17,371,528 Accumulated in third phase of the program 91,992 576,901,715 Accumulated under the program 257,355 1,833,205,068 Number of

B shares Average purchase

price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 1,011,266 7,665,376,566 06 July 2020 3,664 8,308.8192 30,443,514 07 July 2020 3,482 8,237.4348 28,682,748 08 July 2020 3,495 8,118.8344 28,375,326 09 July 2020 3,567 8,084.4202 28,837,127 10 July 2020 3,573 8,114.7361 28,993,952 Total 6-10 July 2020 17,781 145,332,667 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 6,939 56,715,831 Accumulated in third phase of the program 367,496 2,468,173,637 Accumulated under the program 1,029,047 7,810,709,233

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 100,378 A shares and 448,138 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.74% of the share capital.

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

