A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 24 May 2019, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn was to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 4 June 2019. The first phase of the program was initiated on 4 June 2019 and completed on 25 September 2019, and the second phase of the program was initiated on 26 September and completed on 28 February 2020.

During the third phase of the program running from 4 March 2020 up to 24 July 2020, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.4bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 6 July 2020 to 10 July 2020:

 Number of
A shares		Average purchase
price A shares, DKK		Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement252,906 1,799,426,280
06 July 20209167,715.96637,067,825
07 July 20208637,656.93326,607,933
08 July 20208757,543.42356,600,496
09 July 20208897,510.31256,676,668
10 July 20209067,534.06826,825,866
Total 6-10 July 20204,449 33,778,788
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*2,288 17,371,528
Accumulated in third phase of the program91,992 576,901,715
Accumulated under the program257,355 1,833,205,068
    
 Number of
B shares		Average purchase
price B shares, DKK		Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement1,011,266 7,665,376,566
06 July 20203,6648,308.819230,443,514
07 July 20203,4828,237.434828,682,748
08 July 20203,4958,118.834428,375,326
09 July 20203,5678,084.420228,837,127
10 July 20203,5738,114.736128,993,952
Total 6-10 July 202017,781 145,332,667
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*6,939 56,715,831
Accumulated in third phase of the program367,496 2,468,173,637
Accumulated under the program1,029,047 7,810,709,233
        

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 100,378 A shares and 448,138 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.74% of the share capital.

Copenhagen, 13 July 2020

