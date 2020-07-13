Dublin, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Lightning Protection Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The aircraft lightning protection market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period (2020 - 2025).



Aircraft are often struck by lightning and in order to avoid damage, all aircraft are equipped with lightning protection material and systems that avoid the electric field concentration.



With the rise in air passenger traffic, airlines are placing orders for new aircraft to expand and modernize their fleet. Likewise, several countries are striving to enhance their aerial combat and transport capabilities which is resulting in new orders for military aircraft. Such factors are simultaneously generating demand and are driving the market for aircraft lightning protection.



Also, growing investments in the R&D of advanced lightning protection materials by various aerospace material supplying companies will support the growth of the aircraft lightning protection market.



Key Market Trends



Commercial Aircraft Segment to dominate the market during the forecast period



The commercial aircraft segment held the highest market share in 2019. In 2019, more than 4.5 billion people traveled by commercial airlines around the world. The rise in air traffic is prompting airline operators to initiate procurement drives and place firm orders for new-generation aircraft. For instance, in July 2019, Air France-KLM signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Airbus for 60 A220-300 aircraft to modernize its fleet and in December 2019, Air France-KLM Group ordered additional 10 widebody Airbus A350-900s. In April 2020, Airbus received orders for 9 commercial aircraft from its A320 product line from Avolon. In April 2020, Airbus made 26 deliveries from the A320, A330, A350 XWB and A320 neo aircraft families. Such orders from commercial airlines will generate a demand for aircraft lightning protection which in turn will propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.



North America to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period



The North American region is estimated to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to increasing aircraft procurement in the United States, both by military and commercial segments. Air travel to and from the United States has increased significantly over the past decade. As a result of increasing air passenger traffic, commercial airlines in the region are investing heavily to expand their fleet with new commercial aircraft. For instance, in July 2019, Delta Air Lines ordered five Airbus A220-100 aircraft. Earlier, in 2016 Delta Air Lines had placed an order for 75 A220 aircraft and later ordered an additional 15 aircraft in December 2018. Similarly, in June 2019, American Airlines ordered 50 Airbus A321XLR aircraft, which is the new longer-ranger version of Airbus's A321neo aircraft.



Competitive Landscape



The aircraft lightning protection market comprises of several players. Some of the prominent players in this market are Astroseal Products Manufacturing Corp., LORD Corporation (Parker Hannifin Corporation), Gill Corporation, Dexmet Corporation, and Technical Fiber Products Ltd (James Cropper plc), amongst others. Companies are investing in R&D of materials used in aircraft lightning protection and are strengthening their technology portfolio. Some of the recent developments are as follows:

In July 2019, PPG announced the acquisition of Dexmet Corporation, a manufacturer of specialty materials for surfaces in aerospace. The company is a leader in several critical application areas, including aircraft lightning strike protection.

In June 2018, Microsemi Corporation introduced new transient voltage suppressor (TVS) devices, namely, the 18-kilowatt MPLAD18KP and 36-kilowatt MPLAD36KP TVS families. These devices have large plastic area device (PLAD) packages, and also meet the RTCA DO-160E multi-strike lightning standard, that has more importance with the growing use of composite body airframes.

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Aircraft Type

5.1.1 Fixed-wing Aircraft

5.1.2 Rotorcraft

5.2 End-user

5.2.1 Commercial

5.2.2 Military

5.2.3 General Aviation

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Latin America

5.3.2.1 Brazil

5.3.2.2 Rest of Latin America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 United Kingdom

5.3.3.2 Germany

5.3.3.3 France

5.3.3.4 Russia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4.1 China

5.3.4.2 India

5.3.4.3 Japan

5.3.4.4 South Korea

5.3.4.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa

5.3.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.3 Israel

5.3.5.4 South Africa

5.3.5.5 Rest of Middle-East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Astroseal Products Manufacturing Corp.

6.2.2 PPG Engineered Materials

6.2.3 Dayton-Granger Inc.

6.2.4 The Gill Corporation

6.2.5 Parker Hannifin Corporation

6.2.6 Microsemi (Microchip Technology Inc.)

6.2.7 Henkel AG & Co.

6.2.8 Hydra-Electric Company

6.2.9 AEF Solutions

6.2.10 Conductive Composites

6.2.11 Technical Fibre Products Ltd

6.2.12 A.P.C.M. LLC



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



