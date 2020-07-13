Municipality Finance Plc

Stock exchange release

13 July 2020 at 12:30 pm (EET)

Municipality Finance issues a EUR 50 million tap under its MTN programme

On 15 July 2020 Municipality Finance Plc issues a new tranche in an amount of EUR 50 million to an existing benchmark issued on 22 April 2020. With the new tranche, the aggregate notional amount of the benchmark is EUR 1,150 million. The maturity date of the benchmark is 22 April 2025 and it bears interest at fixed rate of 0.00 % per annum.

The new tranche is issued under MuniFin’s EUR 40 billion programme for the issuance of debt instruments. The offering circular is available in English on the company's website at www.munifin.fi/investor-relations.

MuniFin has applied for the new tranche to be admitted to trading on the Helsinki Stock Exchange maintained by Nasdaq Helsinki. The public trading is expected to commence on 15 July 2020. The existing notes in the series are admitted to trading on the Helsinki Stock Exchange.

TD Securities acts as the Dealer for the new tranche.

Further information:

Joakim Holmström

Executive Vice President, Capital Markets

tel. +358 9 6803 5674

MuniFin (Municipality Finance Plc) is one of Finland's largest credit institutions: the company's balance sheet totals nearly EUR 39 billion. The company is owned by Finnish municipalities, the public sector pension fund Keva and the Republic of Finland.

MuniFin's mission is to build a better future in line with the principles of responsibility and in cooperation with its customers. MuniFin's customers are Finnish municipalities, municipal federations, municipally controlled entities and non-profit housing organisations. Lending is used for environmentally and socially responsible investment targets such as public transportation, sustainable buildings, hospitals and healthcare centres, schools and day care centres, and homes for people with special needs.

MuniFin's customers are domestic but the company operates in a completely global business environment. It is the most active Finnish bond issuer in international capital markets and the first Finnish green bond issuer. The funding is exclusively guaranteed by the Municipal Guarantee Board.

The Municipality Finance Group also includes the subsidiary company, Financial Advisory Services Inspira Ltd.

Read more: www.munifin.fi

