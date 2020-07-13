New York, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05361258/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$39.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% over the period 2020-2027.Clinical Information Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.5% CAGR to reach US$25.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Clinical Information Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 38.4% share of the global Hospital Information Systems (HIS) market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 13.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Hospital Information Systems (HIS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.98% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$9.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 7.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$9.2 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 371-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
The Hospital Industry
Recent Market Activity
Healthcare IT
Objectives of Healthcare IT
Hospital Information Systems - A Prelude
Legacy Systems Gives Way to HIS
HIS Facilitates Superior Patient Care and Hospital Management
Market for HIS Exhibit Significant Growth
Introduction of Innovative Technologies Fuel Demand
Administrative Modules Form the Foundation of Hospital
Information Systems
Outlook
Clinical Information Systems - The Largest Segment
HIS Market - Big Players Rule the Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Agfa-Gevaert N.V. (Belgium)
Akhil Systems Pvt. Ltd. (India)
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (USA)
Cerner Corporation (USA)
CPSI (USA)
GE HEALTHCARE (USA
Integrated Medical Systems Pty Ltd (Australia)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (USA)
McKesson Corporation (USA)
Medical Information Technology, Inc. (USA)
NTT DATA Corporation (Japan)
QuadraMed Corporation (USA)
Siemens Medical Solutions USA Inc. (USA)
SoftLink International Pvt. Ltd. (India)
Sysmex (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Huge Underserved Market Presents Tremendous Opportunity for Growth
Modernization to Pep up Healthcare IT
Technological Developments: Spearheading Growth
Demand for Affordable-yet-Quality Healthcare Service Fuels HIS
Growth
Increased Spending Boosts HIS Market
Government Initiatives Encouraging the Market
Preference for Paperless Environment Propels Growth
Big Data Phenomenon - Healthcare IT Emerges as Key Beneficiary
Cloud - An Emerging Paradigm for Healthcare IT
Clinical Information Systems Industry - Recent Trends and Future
The Expansion of CIS Functionality
The CIS Market for Suppliers
Bright Prospects Await PACS
Cardiology IT Systems Gain in Popularity
Benefits and Challenges of Hospital Information System
Key Challenges Affecting Adoption of Hospital Information System
Overcoming the Challenges
Strategic Alliances to Overcome Challenges in Healthcare IT
Data Security Issues Bother HIS Implementations
Complex Installation Procedures and Steep Learning Curves -
Major Bottlenecks
Finance Still a Major Challenge for IT Adoption by Hospitals
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
