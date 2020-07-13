New York, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05361258/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$39.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% over the period 2020-2027.Clinical Information Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.5% CAGR to reach US$25.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Clinical Information Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 38.4% share of the global Hospital Information Systems (HIS) market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 13.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Hospital Information Systems (HIS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.98% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$9.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 7.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$9.2 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 371-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

The Hospital Industry

Recent Market Activity

Healthcare IT

Objectives of Healthcare IT

Hospital Information Systems - A Prelude

Legacy Systems Gives Way to HIS

HIS Facilitates Superior Patient Care and Hospital Management

Market for HIS Exhibit Significant Growth

Introduction of Innovative Technologies Fuel Demand

Administrative Modules Form the Foundation of Hospital

Information Systems

Outlook

Clinical Information Systems - The Largest Segment

HIS Market - Big Players Rule the Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Huge Underserved Market Presents Tremendous Opportunity for Growth

Modernization to Pep up Healthcare IT

Technological Developments: Spearheading Growth

Demand for Affordable-yet-Quality Healthcare Service Fuels HIS

Growth

Increased Spending Boosts HIS Market

Government Initiatives Encouraging the Market

Preference for Paperless Environment Propels Growth

Big Data Phenomenon - Healthcare IT Emerges as Key Beneficiary

Cloud - An Emerging Paradigm for Healthcare IT

Clinical Information Systems Industry - Recent Trends and Future

The Expansion of CIS Functionality

The CIS Market for Suppliers

Bright Prospects Await PACS

Cardiology IT Systems Gain in Popularity

Benefits and Challenges of Hospital Information System

Key Challenges Affecting Adoption of Hospital Information System

Overcoming the Challenges

Strategic Alliances to Overcome Challenges in Healthcare IT

Data Security Issues Bother HIS Implementations

Complex Installation Procedures and Steep Learning Curves -

Major Bottlenecks

Finance Still a Major Challenge for IT Adoption by Hospitals



