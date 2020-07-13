Dublin, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global ethylene vinyl acetate market is estimated to witness a healthy growth, at an estimated CAGR of over 4%, over the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the market studied are growing demand from packaging industry and increasing usage of renewable energy sources.
Key Market Trends
Solar Cell Encapsulation - A Huge Market Potential
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
Competitive Landscape
The ethylene vinyl acetate market is consolidated in nature. Some of the major players in the market include Celanese Corporation, Dow, BASF SE, Hanwha Group, and Arkema Group, among others.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Demand from Packaging Industry
4.1.2 Increasing Usage of Renewable Energy Sources
4.1.3 Other Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Increasing Threat of Substitutes
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
4.5 Import & Export Trends
4.6 Price Trends
4.7 Feedstock Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Grade
5.1.1 Low Density
5.1.2 Medium Density
5.1.3 High Density
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Films
5.2.2 Adhesives
5.2.3 Foams
5.2.4 Solar Cell Encapsulation
5.2.5 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3.3 Italy
5.3.3.4 France
5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Arkema Group
6.4.2 Asia Polymer Corporation
6.4.3 BASF SE
6.4.4 Braskem
6.4.5 Bridgestone Corporation
6.4.6 Celanese Corporation
6.4.7 Dow
6.4.8 Exxon Mobil Corporation
6.4.9 Hanwha Group
6.4.10 LANXESS
6.4.11 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.
6.4.12 Repsol
6.4.13 Sipchem
6.4.14 Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
6.4.15 Tosoh Corporation
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Introduction of Renewable Bio-based EVA
