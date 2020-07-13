|RESULT OF SEK CREDIT OPERATION WITH 3 MONTH MATURITY 2020-07-13
|Auction date:
|2020-07-13
|Payment date:
|2020-07-13 (at 3 pm)
|Maturity date:
|2020-10-13
|Term:
|92 days
|Offered volume:
|Unlimited
|Total bid amount:
|SEK 0 billion
|Number of bids
|0
|Allotment:
|SEK 0 billion
|Interest rate:
|Repo rate
|RESULT OF SEK CREDIT OPERATION WITH 6 MONTH MATURITY 2020-07-13
|Auction date:
|2020-07-13
|Payment date:
|2020-07-13 (at 3 pm)
|Maturity date:
|2021-01-13
|Term:
|184 days
|Offered volume:
|Unlimited
|Total bid amount:
|SEK 0 billion
|Number of bids
|0
|Allotment:
|SEK 0 billion
|Interest rate:
|Repo rate
