RESULT OF SEK CREDIT OPERATION WITH 3 MONTH MATURITY 2020-07-13 
Auction date:2020-07-13
Payment date:2020-07-13 (at 3 pm)
Maturity date:2020-10-13
Term:92 days
Offered volume:Unlimited
Total bid amount:SEK 0 billion
Number of bids0
Allotment:SEK 0 billion
Interest rate:Repo rate


RESULT OF SEK CREDIT OPERATION WITH 6 MONTH MATURITY 2020-07-13 
Auction date:2020-07-13
Payment date:2020-07-13 (at 3 pm)
Maturity date:2021-01-13
Term:184 days
Offered volume:Unlimited
Total bid amount:SEK 0 billion
Number of bids0
Allotment:SEK 0 billion
Interest rate:
Repo rate