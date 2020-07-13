Dublin, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chemical Protective Clothing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global chemical protective clothing market is currently witnessing a healthy growth. Chemical protective clothing refers to the personal protective equipment that is used to shield or isolate wearers from various chemical, biological, thermal, nuclear and radiation hazards. Some of the commonly used chemical protective clothing include helmets, high visibility vests, eye protectors, facemasks, gloves, safety boots, steel toe caps and respiratory aids.



It also consists of various single-use clothing, reusable industrial workwear and fire protective gear that are fortified with additional protective layers to minimize the exposure to invisible and toxic chemicals. Owing to this, these clothes find extensive applications across various industries, including oil and gas, construction, mining, manufacturing and defense.



Rapid industrialization across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing awareness regarding the importance of workplace safety, coupled with the rising product adoption across various industry verticals, is also providing a boost to the market growth. This can be attributed to the blends of aramid, polyolefin, polybenzimidazole, cotton fibers and laminated polyesters, which are used in the manufacturing of these clothes and have properties, such as inherent non-flammability, high durability and resistance to chemicals and heat.



Various product innovations, such as the development of nanotechnology-based materials that are light in weight and offer superior protection against various hazards, are acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the rising deployment of chemical compounds in biological weapons is also resulting in the increasing utilization of these products in the defense and military sector. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities, along with significant growth in the construction and manufacturing sectors, are projected to drive the market in the upcoming years. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to register a CAGR of around 5% during 2020-2025.



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Ansell Limited, 3M Company, Delta Plus Group, DowDuPont, Honeywell International Inc., International Enviroguard, Kappler Inc., Kimberly-Clark, Lakeland Industries, Mine Safety Appliances, Respirex International Ltd., Sioen Industries, Teijin Limited, W. L. Gore and Associates, etc.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global chemical protective clothing market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the raw material type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the source?

What is the breakup of the market based on the usability?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global chemical protective clothing market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Chemical Protective Clothing Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Coveralls

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Hand wear

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Face wear

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Foot wear

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Raw Material Type

7.1 Aramid Fiber & Blends

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 PBI and Polyamide

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Cotton Fibers

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Laminated Polyester

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Polyolefin & Blends

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 UHMW Polyethylene

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast

7.7 Others

7.7.1 Market Trends

7.7.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Source

8.1 Natural Fiber

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Synthetic Fiber

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Usability

9.1 Usability Single-Use Protective Clothing

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Reusable Protective Clothing

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry

10.1 Construction and Manufacturing

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Oil & Gas

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Healthcare

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Firefighting & Law Enforcement

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Mining

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast

10.6 Military

10.6.1 Market Trends

10.6.2 Market Forecast

10.10 Others

10.10.1 Market Trends

10.10.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 North America

11.1.1 United States

11.1.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.1.2 Market Forecast

11.1.2 Canada

11.1.2.1 Market Trends

11.1.2.2 Market Forecast

11.2 Asia Pacific

11.2.1 China

11.2.1.1 Market Trends

11.2.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2.2 Japan

11.2.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2.2 Market Forecast

11.2.3 India

11.2.3.1 Market Trends

11.2.3.2 Market Forecast

11.2.4 South Korea

11.2.4.1 Market Trends

11.2.4.2 Market Forecast

11.2.5 Australia

11.2.5.1 Market Trends

11.2.5.2 Market Forecast

11.2.6 Indonesia

11.2.6.1 Market Trends

11.2.6.2 Market Forecast

11.2.7 Others

11.2.7.1 Market Trends

11.2.7.2 Market Forecast

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.1.1 Market Trends

11.3.1.2 Market Forecast

11.3.2 France

11.3.2.1 Market Trends

11.3.2.2 Market Forecast

11.3.3 United Kingdom

11.3.3.1 Market Trends

11.3.3.2 Market Forecast

11.3.4 Italy

11.3.4.1 Market Trends

11.3.4.2 Market Forecast

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.5.1 Market Trends

11.3.5.2 Market Forecast

11.3.6 Russia

11.3.6.1 Market Trends

11.3.6.2 Market Forecast

11.3.7 Others

11.3.7.1 Market Trends

11.3.7.2 Market Forecast

11.4 Latin America

11.4.1 Brazil

11.4.1.1 Market Trends

11.4.1.2 Market Forecast

11.4.2 Mexico

11.4.2.1 Market Trends

11.4.2.2 Market Forecast

11.4.3 Others

11.4.3.1 Market Trends

11.4.3.2 Market Forecast

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.5.1 Market Trends

11.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

11.5.3 Market Forecast



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 Price Indicators



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 Ansell Limited

16.3.2 3M Company

16.3.3 Delta Plus Group

16.3.4 DowDuPont

16.3.5 Honeywell International Inc.

16.3.6 International Enviroguard

16.3.7 Kappler Inc.

16.3.8 Kimberly-Clark

16.3.9 Lakeland Industries

16.3.10 Mine Safety Appliances

16.3.11 Respirex International Ltd.

16.3.12 Sioen Industries

16.3.13 Teijin Limited

16.3.14 W. L. Gore and Associates



