Dublin, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Camera Module Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global camera module market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10% from 2019 to 2024. This study includes a forecast for the market by component, process, application and region.



The future of the camera module market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer electronics, security and surveillance, automotive, industrial, and aerospace and defense industries.



The major drivers for this market are growing demand for camera modules in the consumer electronics market, enhancement in the image resolution of sensors, technological advancement in camera module components and design, and increased application of camera modules in automotive sector.



Some of the camera module companies profiled in this report include LG Electronics, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Sharp Corporation, Lite-On Technology, Cowell e Holdings, Sunny Optical Technology, Toshiba Corporation, Chiconey Electronics, and Foxconn Electronics.



Some of the features of the report include:

Market size estimates: Camera module market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application.

Segmentation analysis: Market size by component, process, application, and region

Regional analysis: Camera module market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for camera module in the camera module market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, camera module in the camera module market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the camera module market by component (image sensor and lens module), process (flip-chip and Chip on board), application (consumer electronics, security and surveillance, automotive, aerospace and defense, and industrial), region (North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the camera module market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the camera module market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this camera module market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are of the changing demands of customers in the camera module market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the camera module market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this camera module market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this camera module area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this camera module market?



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Industry Background and Classifications

2.1 Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2 Supply Chain

2.3 Industry Drivers and Challenges



3 Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1 Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2 Global Camera Module Market Trends and Forecast

3.3 Global Camera Module Market by Component

3.3.1 Image Sensor

3.3.2 Lens Module

3.4 Global Camera Module Market by Process

3.4.1 Flip-Chip

3.4.2 Chip-On-Board (COB) Camera Module

3.5 Global Camera Module Market by Application

3.5.1 Consumer Electronics

3.5.2 Security & Surveillance

3.5.3 Automotive

3.5.4 Aerospace & Defense

3.5.5 Industrial



4 Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1 Global Camera Module Market by Region

4.2 North American Camera Module Market

4.2.1 Market by Application: Consumer Electronics, Security and Surveillance, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial

4.2.2 Market by Process: Flip-Chip and Chip On Board

4.2.3 United States Camera Module Market

4.2.4 Canadian Camera Module Market

4.2.5 Mexican Camera Module Market

4.3 European Camera Module Market

4.4 APAC Camera Module Market

4.5 RoW Camera Module Market



5 Competitor Analysis

5.1 Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2 Market Share Analysis

5.3 Operational Integration

5.4 Geographical Reach

5.5 Porter's Five Force Analysis



6 Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1 Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1 Growth Opportunities for the Global Camera Module Market by Component

6.1.2 Growth Opportunities for the Global Camera Module Market by Process

6.1.3 Growth Opportunities for the Global Camera Module Market by Application

6.1.4 Growth Opportunities for the Global Camera Module Market by Region

6.2 Emerging Trends in the Global Camera Module Industry

6.3 Strategic Analysis

6.3.1 New Product Development

6.3.2 Capacity Expansion in the Global Camera Module Market

6.3.3 Certification and Licensing

6.3.4 Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures



7 Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1 LG Electronics

7.2 Samsung Electro-Mechanics

7.3 Sharp Corporation

7.4 Lite-On Technology

7.5 Cowell e Holdings

7.6 Sunny Optical Technology

7.7 Toshiba Corporation

7.8 Chiconey Electronics

7.9 Foxconn Electronics



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/17ug7w

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900