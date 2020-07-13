Dublin, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Pole Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global smart pole market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 20% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the smart pole market looks promising with opportunities in the highway, roadways, public places, harbors, and railway industries.



The major drivers for this market are the need for energy-efficient lighting systems, increasing government initiatives for smart cities, risk of road accidents, and increasing need for traffic management.



The study includes the smart pole market size and forecast for the global smart pole market through 2024, segmented by application, and installation type, component type and region.



Some of the smart pole companies profiled in this report include Philips Lighting Holding, General Electric Company, Mobile Pro Systems, Keselec, Amplot, Sansi, Iram, Hydro, Energasia, Signify and others.



Some of the features of the report include:

Market size estimates: Smart pole market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end-use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Market size by various segments such as by application, instalation type, component type, and region.

Regional analysis: Smart pole market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for smart pole in the global smart pole market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, smart pole in the global smart pole market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global smart pole market by application (highways and roadways, public places, railways and harbors), installation type (new installation and retrofit), component type (lighting lamp, communication devices, lamp controller,and sensors) and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the Smart Pole market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the smart pole market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this smart pole market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the smart Pole market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the smart pole market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this smart pole market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this smart pole area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this, smart pole market?



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Industry Background and Classifications

2.1 Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2 Supply Chain

2.3 Industry Drivers and Challenges



3 Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1 Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2 Global Smart Pole Market Trends and Forecast

3.3 Global Smart Pole Market by Application

3.3.1 Highways and Roadways

3.3.2 Public Places

3.3.3 Railways and Harbors

3.4 Global Smart Pole Market by Installation Type

3.4.1 New Installation

3.4.2 Retrofit

3.5 Global Smart Pole Market by Component Type

3.5.1 Lighting Lamp

3.5.2 Communication Devices

3.5.3 Lamp Controller

3.5.4 Sensors



4 Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1 Global Smart Pole Market by Region

4.2 North American Smart Pole Market

4.2.1 Market by Application: Highways and Roadways, Public Places, Railways and Harbors

4.2.2 Market by Component Type: Lighting Lamp, Communication Devices, Lamp Controller, and Sensors

4.2.3 United States Smart Pole Market

4.2.4 Canadian Smart Pole Market

4.2.5 Mexican Smart Pole Market

4.3 European Smart Pole Market

4.4 APAC Smart Pole Market

4.5 RoW Smart Pole Market



5 Competitor Analysis

5.1 Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2 Market Share Analysis

5.3 Operational Integration

5.4 Geographical Reach

5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6 Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1 Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1 Growth Opportunities for the Global Smart Pole Market by Application

6.1.2 Growth Opportunities for the Global Smart Pole Market by Installation Type

6.1.3 Growth Opportunities for the Global Smart Pole Market by Component Type

6.1.4 Growth Opportunities for the Global Smart Pole Market by Region

6.2 Emerging Trends in the Global Smart Pole Industry

6.3 Strategic Analysis

6.3.1 New Product Development

6.3.2 Capacity Expansion in the Global Smart Pole Market

6.3.3 Certification and Licensing

6.3.4 Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures



7 Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1 Philips Lighting Holding B.V.

7.2 General Electric Company

7.3 Mobile Pro Systems

7.4 Keselec

7.5 Amplot

7.6 Sansi

7.7 Iram

7.8 Hydro

7.9 Energasia

7.10 Signify



