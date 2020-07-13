ST. LOUIS, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced they are expanding their strategic partnership with PLDT (PSE: TEL) (NYSE:PHI), a leading telecommunications and digital service provider in the Philippines, to further accelerate the digital transformation program of the latter’s enterprise business.



According to the agreement, Amdocs will fully automate the company’s operations by modernizing and consolidating its operational support systems (OSS) across consumer and enterprise service offerings. This will continue to advance PLDT’s digital journey by enabling them to move enterprise business operations to powerful digital platforms. In addition, by having a single OSS stack serving both consumer and enterprise businesses, PLDT will be able to simplify, automate and digitize its service ordering, provisioning and activation across all its enterprise offerings, thereby further improving operations and reducing operational costs.

The transformation will reduce order to activation from weeks to days, and sales cycles from days to hours. PLDT will also be able to rapidly create and launch new enterprise services and quickly fulfill them with complete accuracy. Combined with first-time-right provisioning, this will allow enterprise customers to also benefit from an enhanced customer experience.

“In our endeavor to make a positive IMPACT on every single business, we have fortified efforts to modernize, automate and digitize complex network and IT infrastructure,” said Jovy Hernandez, ePLDT President & CEO and SVP & Head of PLDT and Smart Enterprise Business Groups. “Our partnership with Amdocs enables us to do just this—allowing us to further bring real value to our customers.”

Amdocs’ agreement with PLDT is the latest of several announcements where service providers have selected Amdocs’ solution for modernizing their enterprise business segments, accelerating their journey to the cloud and enabling them to gain more B2B revenues and customers.

“We’re proud to be a trusted, long-standing partner of PLDT in their digital journey,” said Gary Miles, chief marketing officer, Amdocs. “PLDT is a leader in delivering differentiated value-added services to businesses as digitization accelerates across all industry verticals. With intelligent, digital solutions from Amdocs, they will be better positioned to meet the evolving needs of businesses, while also accelerating sales, streamlining operations and driving new B2B growth.”

