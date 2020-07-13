Seoul, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, today announced that Ragnarok Origin recorded meaningful performance in just five days after its launch on July 7, 2020 in Korea.

Ragnarok Origin ranked as the fourth in sales of Google Play games and the fourth in sales of Apple’s App Store games as of July 13, 2020.

Even though so much traffic on the server was created by large numbers of users than expected from the first day of its release, it has succeeded as ranking at the top 4 of sales in such a short period of time.

Gravity is doing its best to monitor for stable service and respond to users in real time.

[Official Gravity Website] http://www.gravity.co.kr/kr

[Event Page] https://ragnarokorigin.gnjoy.com/Event

About GRAVITY Co., Ltd.

Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity’s principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 93 markets and countries. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr .

