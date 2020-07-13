Selbyville, Delaware, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia-Pacific COVID-19 detection kits market is poised to record a remuneration of USD 1.8 billion by the year 2026. Increasing count of positive cases, with China being worst hit and India following closely, owing to substantially high population density are impelling the demand for COVID-19 detection kits. Many APAC countries are taking desperate measures to increase their screening and testing capacity. Favorable government initiatives are encouraging detection kits manufacturing companies to spike-up their production capacity, which is likely to enhance the market outlook.

Outbreak of COVID-19 has led to increasing R&D activities for innovative testing solutions. Increasing geriatric population and surging pervasiveness of chronic diseases are slated to boost the growth of therapeutic and diagnostic centers. Numerous South Korean companies have developed effective testing solutions which provide results almost within an hour. Burgeoning demand for rapid and precise detection kits from various countries is slated to propel the growth of Asia-Pacific COVID-19 detection kits market.

As per the report, Asia-Pacific COVID-19 detection kits market is bifurcated in terms of specimen type, product terrain, end-use scope, and regional landscape.

Elaborating specimen scope

Speaking of the specimen type, the market is segmented into nasal swab, nasopharyngeal swab, oropharyngeal swab, and others. Among these, nasal swab segment is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 21% through 2026, due to less specificity and yield of this sample type as compared to its counterparts.

Unveiling product spectrum:

Based on product spectrum, Asia Pacific COVID-19 detection kits market is fragmented into RT-PCR assay kits and immunoassay test cassettes/strips. The latter segment generated nearly USD 22 million in the year 2020 but is poised to record slow growth over the forecast period, owing to its inaccuracy as compared to RT-PCR assay kits. Additionally, necessity of confirmatory molecular testing to cross confirm the immunoassay test strips or cassettes result which may further hamper the product popularity.

Summarizing end-use landscape:

Based on end-use scope, the market is divided into diagnostic centers, hospitals, and others. The hospitals segment share is poised to grow at 17.5% CAGR during 2020-2026, owing to the fact that most patients contact hospitals to diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19. Hospitals are well equipped with advanced testing devices and boast the presence of skilled medical professionals to treat the patients.

Scrutinizing regional scenario:

Based on regional landscape, China COVID-19 detection kits market is poised to register a CAGR of 25% over the forecast duration, due to burgeoning cases of COVID-19 infection and increasing need for critical care and diagnosis.

Asia-Pacific COVID-19 Detection Kits Market Specimen Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2026)

Oropharyngeal swab

Nasal swab

Nasopharyngeal swab

Others

Asia-Pacific COVID-19 Detection Kits Market Product Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2026)

Immunoassay test cassettes or strips

RT-PCR assay kits

Asia-Pacific COVID-19 Detection Kits Market End-Use Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2026)

Diagnostic centers

Hospitals

Others

Asia-Pacific COVID-19 Detection Kits Market Regional Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2026)

China

Australia

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

New Zealand

Philippines

Singapore

Thailand

Japan

India

Asia-Pacific COVID-19 Detection Kits Market Competitive Landscape Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2026)

Abbott Laboratories

Seegene

BioFire Diagnostics

BGI

Cepheid Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech

Mylab Discovery Solutions

Qiagen

Co-Diagnostics, Inc.

SD BioSensor Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Shenzhen Bioeasy Biotechnology Co. Ltd.



